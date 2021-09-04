STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Fresh Covid infections higher than recoveries; Positivity rate at 2.3%

The number of active cases remained below the 15,000 mark with EG district continues to have more active cases.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  The number of fresh infections of Covid-19 in Andhra Pradesh continue to be higher than recoveries taking the positivity rate to 2.3 per cent. In the last 24 hours ending 9 am. on Friday, out of 64,739 samples, 1,520 tested positive, taking the state’s tally to 20,18,200. 

According to a media bulletin issued by the State Command Control Room (Covid-19), the highest number of new cases were reported in East Godavari district. A total 263 new cases were reported in the district, followed by 188 new cases in Chittoor and 186 new ones in Nellore districts. 

A total six districts reported less than hundred new cases each with the least number of fresh infections reported from Kurnool district (6). Vizianagaram district reported 12 new cases, Anantapur 24 new cases and Srikakulam district 37 new cases. 

With 1,290 new recoveries reported in the state in the last 24 hours, the total number of recoveries in the state increased to 19,89,391. With another 10 fatalities reported in the last one day, the state’s toll increased to 13,887.  Among the ten new fatalities, four were reported in Krishna district, three in Chittoor district, two in Prakasam and one in Nellore district. 

The number of active cases remained below the 15,000 mark with EG district continues to have more active cases. It has total 2,358 active cases closely followed by Krishna district with 2,206. Kurnool reported the least of 79 active cases. 

