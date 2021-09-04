Incentives will help create new jobs: CII-AP chairman

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Andhra Pradesh chapter appreciated the State Government for releasing pending incentives to the industry. In a statement issued here on Friday, CII Andhra Pradesh chairman Datla Tirupati Raju thanked the Chief Minister for releasing the pending incentives to the industry, despite the revenue shortage due to the pandemic.

He further said that Rs 684 crore released for textiles and spinning mills would improve the cash flow for companies operating in the textile sector. “The timely release of incentives to the industry has reinforced the much needed confidence in the industry and among investors. It will help to create employment in the State,” he added.