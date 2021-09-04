Pvt schools to protest today against GO on fee structure 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Demanding the State government to revoke GO MS No 53 issued on August 24, which regulates the fee structure in private schools in the state, Andhra Pradesh Federation of Unaided Schools Association called on all the private schools in the State to wear black badges and observe a one-day strike on September 4.

Addressing a press conference in the city on Friday, president of AP Private Schools and Unaided Schools Management Association (APPUSMA) MV Ramachandra Reddy requested CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and the education department officials to design the fee structure based on the facilities and infrastructure of a school. Expressing worry over the government’s unilateral decision, the association president stated that the decision will result in rising illiteracy rate in the State and a possibility of students migrating to neighbouring states.

“We are not against reforms in the education sector. We are paying Rs 15 -20 for a unit of electricity as private educational institutions fall under commercial establishments. Bus transport charges are another illogical fixation and fuel prices are on the rise almost every day,” Reddy said. The APPSA chairman KSN Murthy and other private school associations also urged the CM to consider their requests.