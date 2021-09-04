State seeks extension to hand over land to Centre for railway projects

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Secretary Aditya Nath Das has appealed to the Centre to give Andhra Pradesh another three months (until the end of December) for acquiring and handing over lands required for Vizianagaram-Titlagarh third railway line, and Nadikudi-Srikalahasti and Kadapa-Bangalore new lines.

Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare Mansukh Mandaviya, also the co-chairman of the committee formed to monitor and analyse the progress of projects, and Minister of State (PMO, and Personnel and Public Grievances) Jitendra Singh conducted a video conference with the Chief Secretaries of AP, Odisha, Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand on Friday to review the progress of railway, coal, fuel and steel projects.

The AP Chief Secretary, while elaborating on the progress of land acquisition for the said railway projects, sought extension for handing over the lands to the Centre. The Union ministers responded positively, and observed that the State governments should take more interest in completing the progressive projects as the Prime Minister is directly monitoring their progress.

Stating that some portions of the land have already been acquired and handed over to the Railways, Das said the process would be expedited for handing over the remaining lands as well. Apart from identifying government lands, owners of private lands are also being consulted, he added.

Explaining about the ongoing land acquisition process for the railway projects, the Chief Secretary informed the Union ministers that the State government is also taking required steps to expedite the works for Kovvur-Bhadrachalam railway line. Principal Secretaries MT Krishna Babu and V Usha Rani also participated in the video conference.