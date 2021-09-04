Three TTD-run colleges get ISO certificates  

By Express News Service

TIRUMALA: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams Executive Officer KS Jawahar Reddy presented ISO certificates to principals of Sri Venkateswara Arts College, Sri Padmavathi Women’s Degree and PG College, and Sri Govindaraja Swamy Arts College for Excellence at the TTD Administrative Building on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Executive Officer said the three colleges got the certificates for their excellence in Quality Management Systems (ISO 9001), Environmental Management System (ISO 14001) and Energy Management Standard (ISO 50001) ,respectively.

Jawahar Reddy congratulated K Mahadevamma, principal of Sri Padmavathi College, T Narayanamma, principal of SV Arts College, and Venugopal Reddy, principal of Govindaraja Swamy Arts College, for their endeavour to achieve high educational standards, environmental protection, conservation of power and documentation.

He also complimented TTD Joint Executive Officer Sada Bhargavi and TTD Education Officer C Govindarajan for encouraging the TTD colleges to set a benchmark in quality standards.Alapati Sivaiah, managing director, and Maoulika, director of HyM International Certification Private Limited, lauded the cleanliness, garbage handling and implementation of Covid-19 guidelines in the TTD-run colleges. Finance Audit and Chief Account Officer O Balaji and other TTD officials were present on the occasion.