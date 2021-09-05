6 year-old in Tirupati becomes youngest Indian to receive Microsoft certification

Sri Krishna Kummara By

Express News Service

TIRUPATI: Six-year-old Raja Anirudh Sri Ram from Tirupati has become the youngest child in India to be certified as ‘Microsoft Office Specialist’, setting a new record and entering ‘India Book of Records’. The record was previously held by a seven-year-old boy from Odisha. Anirudh secured this distinction by scoring 914 marks in his second attempt on August 21. The six-year-old boy couldn’t clear the exam in his first attempt on August 14.

Raja Anirudh Sri Ram with

‘Microsoft Office Specialist’

certificate | Express

A student of Class 2 at Edify School, Anirudh aspires to become an astronaut in the future. “Basically, 700 marks are considered pass marks for the certification. As the exam pattern is new for him, he could not clear it in his first attempt. In the following week, we taught him more exercises and he cleared the exam in his second attempt with a record 914 marks, his father Saketh Ram explains.

He says: “his mother Anjana Sravani is instrumental behind their son receiving the certification. He used to observe us working on our laptops everyday. Gradually, we taught him Microsoft Excel sheets and he performed various tasks on a daily basis with ease.” Sravani is an MBA and is currently working from home for a firm, while Saketh Ram is an automobile dealer and runs an automobile store in the city.

“We were surprised when our son performed various tasks on the laptop with ease. Until a certain age, I wasn’t aware of computers and technology and recently, I somehow managed to operate a laptop. But my son has become tech-savvy at a tender age,” Saketh Ram says. “It was a moment of pride when the Microsoft team called us to inform that our son is the youngest to be certified Microsoft Office Specialist and the same was confirmed by India Book of Records,” Anirudha father says, beaming. This is not the first time that the boy featured in the India Book of Records. In 2019 as a four-year-old, he managed to identify 100 cars in 160 seconds by their brand names which entered him into record books.