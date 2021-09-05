AIIMS Mangalgiri gets new virtual dissection lab 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS)-Mangalagiri has equipped itself with a ‘virtual dissection laboratory’, a synchronised multiple visualiser system, which was inaugurated by AIIMS director Dr Mukesh Tripathi on Saturday, September 4, 2021.

The system consists of Anatomage convertible table, Anatomage wall with 4 synchronous screens, and RealSim tilt table with fully pre-loaded complete 3D anatomy of real human cadavers customisable from user imported CT/MRI data compatible with upcoming PACS for radiological review and virtual autopsy paradigm.

The new equipment allows medical students to study clinical examination at their own speed, at any time of the day and repeat it any number of times in a conducive environment till they are clear and confident.