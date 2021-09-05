Andhra Pradesh government effects minor reshuffle of IAS officers

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh government effected a minor reshuffle of IAS officers on Sunday, September 5, 2021. According to an order issued by Chief Secretary Aditya Nath Das on Saturday, K Vijaya, Additional Commissioner, Amaravati Metropolitan Region Development Authority (AMRDA) and Staff Officer to Chief Secretary and Deputy Secretary (Coordination), has been transferred and posted as Commissioner.

AMRDA Commissioner Dr P Lakshminarasimham has been transferred and posted as Commissioner, Appeals in the office of Chief Commissioner of Land Administration. P Prashanthi, Joint Collector, Village & Ward Secretariat and Development (V,WS & D), Guntur, has been transferred and posted as Executive Assistant to the Chief Secretary. She is also placed in additional charge of the post of Additional Commissioner, AMRDA.

G Raja Kumari, Joint Collector East Godavari has been transferred and posted as Joint Collector, Village & Ward Secretariat and Development, Guntur. Prudhvitej Immadi, Sub Collector, Kadapa Sub-Division, Kadapa has been transferred and posted as Deputy Secretary in Energy Department and he is placed in FAC of the post of MD, AP Power Finance Corporation duly relieving KVV Satyanarayana, Secretary (Finance) from Full Additional Charge. Kadapa Joint Collector (Aasara & Welfare) P Dharma Chandra Reddy has been transferred and posted as RDO, Kadapa.