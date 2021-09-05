Andhra Pradesh records 1,500 new cases for second consecutive day

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh logged 1,502 cases of SARS-CoV-2 for the second consecutive day on Saturday with a positivity rate of 2.36 per cent. The overall infections in the State have gone past 20.19 lakh from 2.68 crore sample tests so far, with the fresh addition of another 63,000.

Nellore witnessed the sharpest spike in the 24 hours ending Saturday 9 am by adding 260 cases to its aggregate. Chittoor was the other district that added 200 infections even as five other districts reported less than 100 infections with the lowest of 17 in Vizianagaram. Seven districts reported more number of cases when compared to Friday. With the fresh spike of 143 infections, the overall tally in Guntur district had went past 1.73 lakh. Over 1,500 patients were announced Covid-free taking the overall figure past 19.90 lakh with a recovery rate of 98.6 per cent.

The State now has an active caseload of 14,883 with Chittoor, East Godavari, Krishna and Prakasam contributing more than half of the total. Six districts have less than 600 active cases with the lowest of 85 in Kurnool.

Meanwhile, the fatalities witnessed a sharp spike from Friday’s 10 to 16 on Saturday taking the overall deaths to 13,903 The mortality rate stood at 0.69 per cent on Saturday. Chittoor reported the highest of four casualties followed by three in Krishna, two each in West Godavari, East Godavari and Guntur and one each in Kurnool and Prakasam. The overall fatalities in Kurnool touched 850.