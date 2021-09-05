STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh records 1,500 new cases for second consecutive day

In Andhra Pradesh, 1,525 recoveries, 16 deaths have been reported in 24 hours with active cases standing at 14,883.

Published: 05th September 2021 08:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th September 2021 08:58 AM   |  A+A-

coronavirus, PPE, COVID 19

The overall infections in the State have gone past 20.19 lakh from 2.68 crore sample tests so far, with the fresh addition of another 63,000. (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh logged 1,502 cases of SARS-CoV-2 for the second consecutive day on Saturday with a positivity rate of 2.36 per cent. The overall infections in the State have gone past 20.19 lakh from 2.68 crore sample tests so far, with the fresh addition of another 63,000.  

Nellore witnessed the sharpest spike in the 24 hours ending Saturday 9 am by adding 260 cases to its aggregate. Chittoor was the other district that added 200 infections even as five other districts reported less than 100 infections with the lowest of 17 in Vizianagaram. Seven districts reported more number of cases when compared to Friday. With the fresh spike of 143 infections, the overall tally in Guntur district had went past 1.73 lakh. Over 1,500 patients were announced Covid-free taking the overall figure past 19.90 lakh with a recovery rate of 98.6 per cent. 

The State now has an active caseload of 14,883 with Chittoor, East Godavari, Krishna and Prakasam contributing more than half of the total. Six districts have less than 600 active cases with the lowest of 85 in Kurnool. 

Meanwhile, the fatalities witnessed a sharp spike from Friday’s 10 to 16 on Saturday taking the overall deaths to 13,903 The mortality rate stood at 0.69 per cent on Saturday. Chittoor reported the highest of four casualties followed by three in Krishna, two each in West Godavari, East Godavari and Guntur and one each in Kurnool and Prakasam. The overall fatalities in Kurnool touched 850. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh Covid 19 Andhra Pradesh test positivity rate Andhra Pradesh vaccine Covid Andhra fatality rate recovery rate
India Matters
Nipah virus spreads by the ingestion of human secretions/fluids. (File photo | EPS)
12-year-old who recovered from Covid dies of Nipah in Kozhikode
Mahatma Gandhi (File Photo)
How Madurai made Mahatma Gandhi shed his Gujarati attire
TJS George Column | Azadi, Amrit Mahotsav and Savarkar
Supertech’s twin towers. (File Image)
Opinion | Bring on the bulldozers against the towers of corruption

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Krishna Nagar competes against Hong Kong's Chu Man Kai during men's singles SH6 gold medal badminton match at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Paralympics: With Krishna Nagar's gold, India gets 19 medals
Militiamen loyal to Ahmad Massoud, son of the late Ahmad Shah Massoud, take part in a training exercise, in Panjshir province. (Photo | AP)
Resistance forces claim about 600 Taliban killed in Afghanistan's Panjshir
Gallery
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp