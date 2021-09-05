Juvenile among three held in Andhra's Kruthivennu for gang-rape of minor girl

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A 15-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped by three persons, including a juvenile, at Chinapandrika village of Kruthivennu mandal. The police said the incident occurred on Thursday night around 8 pm and came to light on Saturday after the girl’s parents filed a complaint with Kruthivennu police.

According to Kruthivennu SI Ganesh, they were identified as Tarun (21), Anantha Babu (26) and a 17-year-old. The juvenile happens to be distant relative of the victim. "When the girl asked her relative to drop her in the city, he along with other two friends took her to an isolated place and allegedly gangraped her. Soon after returning home, she informed her parents about the incident. The girl is an adopted child and has a hearing problem."