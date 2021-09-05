STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
South Central Railways' Vijayawada division sees 16 per cent growth in freight loading

According to the SCR officials, the division loaded 9.024 million tonnes of commodities with coal and fertiliser occupying the lion’s share.

Published: 05th September 2021 07:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th September 2021 07:43 AM   |  A+A-

Indian Railways

File Photo | PTI

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Vijayawada Division of the South Central Railway (SCR) has registered a 16 per cent growth in freight loading and earnings in April-August period of the current fiscal.The division has also surpassed the freight loading target of this fiscal by 3.2 per cent. 

According to the SCR officials, the division loaded 9.024 million tonnes of commodities with coal and fertiliser occupying the lion’s share. Earlier, coal was the major traditional commodity and contributed to a major chunk of the revenue. However, the recently formed BDU units at the field and divisional level were successful in capturing the loading of several other commodities such as degummed soya oil, fly ash bricks and fish feed.

