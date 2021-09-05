STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Tirupati temple's annual contribution to Andhra government hiked to Rs 50 crore from Rs 2.5 crores 

The Rs 50 crore will be used to develop less-income temples under the ambit of the Endowments department and it will be revised every five years with an enhancement of 10 per cent of the total.

Published: 05th September 2021 09:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th September 2021 09:11 AM   |  A+A-

TTD

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The state government issued an ordinance on Friday amending the Andhra Pradesh Charitable and Hindu Religious Institutions and Endowments Act, 1987. Under the new norms, the annual contribution of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) to the State government has been increased to Rs 50 crore from the earlier Rs 2.5 crore. The richest temple administration in the country will have to cough up the amount towards Common Good Fund (CGF), Archakas and Workers Fund (AWF) and Endowments Administrative Fund (EAF).

Governor Biswabhushan Harichandan promulgated Ordinance No 14 of 2021, amending the Act. As the Assembly is not in session, the Governor issued the ordinance to bring the amendment with immediate effect. The Rs 50 crore will be used to develop less-income temples under the ambit of the Endowments department and it will be revised every five years with an enhancement of 10 per cent of the total. 

According to the ordinance, the TTD is earning crores of rupees annually through donations from devotees, offerings, sale of darshanam tickets, Arjitha sevas and other sources, but are paying just Rs 2.5 crore per year to the Endowments department under Common Good Fund, Archakas and other employees Welfare Fund and Endowments Administrative Fund. Other temples such as Srisailam Mallikarjuna Swamy temple, Vijayawada Durga temple, Annavaram Satyanarayana Swamy temple, Dwaraka Tirumala Temple, Kanipakam Vinayaka Temple are paying not less than Rs 10 crore. 

In order to maintain uniformity based on the income generated, the government amended Sections 65, 70, 116 and 161 of the Act making it mandatory to contribute Rs 50 crore annually. “This ordinance may be called Andhra Pradesh Charitable and Hindu Religious Institutions and Endowments (Second amendment) Ordinance -2021 and it shall come into force immediately,” reads the ordinance. 

The fund from the TTD will be used by the Endowments department to develop and renovate temples in the state, maintain Aagama and Veda Paatashalas and Dhupa Dheepa Naivedyam schemes. Also, ordinance No 13 of 2021 was issued by the State government constituting Andhra Pradesh Dharmika Parishad  with four official members and 17 non-official members from different areas.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
TTD Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams Andhra Pradesh Charitable and Hindu Religious Institutions and Endowments Act 1987 Common Good Fund CGF Archakas and Workers Fund AWF Endowments Administrative Fund EAF Governor Biswabhushan Harichandan
India Matters
Nipah virus spreads by the ingestion of human secretions/fluids. (File photo | EPS)
12-year-old who recovered from Covid dies of Nipah in Kozhikode
Mahatma Gandhi (File Photo)
How Madurai made Mahatma Gandhi shed his Gujarati attire
TJS George Column | Azadi, Amrit Mahotsav and Savarkar
Supertech’s twin towers. (File Image)
Opinion | Bring on the bulldozers against the towers of corruption

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Krishna Nagar competes against Hong Kong's Chu Man Kai during men's singles SH6 gold medal badminton match at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Paralympics: With Krishna Nagar's gold, India gets 19 medals
Militiamen loyal to Ahmad Massoud, son of the late Ahmad Shah Massoud, take part in a training exercise, in Panjshir province. (Photo | AP)
Resistance forces claim about 600 Taliban killed in Afghanistan's Panjshir
Gallery
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp