Restore fishing rights in tanks, dams: Naidu to CM

Naidu said there was no support to fishermen who suffered losses in cyclones. Not even death certificates are being given to families of fishermen who died while on duty.

Published: 06th September 2021 07:34 AM

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Leader of the Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday demanded that Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy withdraw GO 217 and restore full fishing rights on tanks, canals and reservoirs to the fishermen societies across the State. 

In a letter addressed to the Chief Minister, he emphasised the  need for extending financial support to the backward classes who were leading their livelihood based on community professions and handicrafts. The government should take up this responsibility, the TDP chief said. 

Naidu said there was no support to fishermen who suffered losses in cyclones. Not even death certificates are being given to families of fishermen who died while on duty.Alleging a raw deal to the BC communities, the Opposition Leader asserted that his party would strongly oppose the GO 217 as it was aimed at threatening the existence of the fishing profession. 

“It was condemnable that the State government was putting tanks, canals and reservoirs to auction instead of allowing fishermen societies to hold their rights as before. This GO 217 would be like a noose around the necks of the fishermen. It would reduce them to coolies,” the Opposition Leader said, while expressing concern that the GO 217 was brought only to put the livelihood sources of fishermen in the hands of a few, just like the sand and liquor mafia. 

