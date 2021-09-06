State reports 1,600 fresh Covid cases, 8 fatalities

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: As daily new infections continue to see a spike over the last few days, active cases in the State have once again shot past the 15,000-mark. After reporting more than 1,500 new infections for two consecutive days, the daily Covid count went past 1,600 on Sunday, while the recoveries were less than 1,350, resulting in a surge in the caseload.

According to the media bulletin released by the State Command Control Room, 1,623 fresh infections were reported from over 65,000 samples tested in the past 24 hours ending Sunday 9 am, taking the total infections past 20.21 lakh. New infections in East Godavari have once again shot past 300 after a couple of weeks. The district reported the highest of 342 new infections followed by 276 in Chittoor.

All the other districts reported less than 200 infections with six districts accounting for less than 100 new cases. The lowest of 16 infections were reported in Kurnool district.Seven districts reported higher number of cases when compared to Saturday. With the fresh spike in new infections, the overall cases in Chittoor went past 2.39 lakh, Kadapa’s tally breached 1.13 lakh, Nellore’s tally has gone past 1.41 lakh and West Godavari has so far reported 1.75 lakh cases.

A total of 1,340 patients recovered from the virus, taking the overall tally past 19.92 lakh. The active caseload stood at 15,158 with five districts recording more than 2,000 active cases and accounting to more than half of the active cases.Six districts have less than 600 active cases with the lowest of 85 in Kurnool.

There was a drop in the number of fatalities reported in the last 24 hours, as eight deaths were recorded on Sunday against 16 on Saturday.

Chittoor and Krishna districts reported two each deaths while Guntur, Nellore, Prakasam and West Godavari districts reported one fatality each.The three north coastal Andhra districts of Srikakulam, Vizianagaram and Visakhapatnam as well as Anantapur, East Godavari and Kurnool districts did not report even a single death.Total fatalities now stand at 13,911 with the highest of 1,859 in Chittoor and the lowest of 631 in Kadapa.

Ten students test positive in Sakhinetipalli mandal

Kakinada: Around 10 students of Mori ZP High School in Sakhinetipalli mandal and a teacher have tested positive for Covid-19.This has instill fresh fears among parents who are now hesitating to send their children to school. According to data from revenue officials in Amalapuram, as on September 5, a total of 216 cases, including students, have been recorded in Konaseema region.

Kurnool reports 16 infections in 24 hours

New infections in East Godavari have once again shot past 300 after a gap of a couple of weeks. The district reported the highest of 342 new infections followed by 276 in Chittoor. All the other districts reported less than 200 infections. The lowest of 16 infections were reported in Kurnool