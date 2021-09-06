STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

State reports 1,600 fresh Covid cases, 8 fatalities

Total active caseload at 15,158 with 5 dists having over 2,000 cases

Published: 06th September 2021 07:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th September 2021 07:39 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: As daily new infections continue to see a spike over the last few days, active cases in the State have once again shot past the 15,000-mark. After reporting more than 1,500 new infections for two consecutive days, the daily Covid count went past 1,600 on Sunday, while the recoveries were less than 1,350, resulting in a surge in the caseload.

According to the media bulletin released by the State Command Control Room, 1,623 fresh infections were reported from over 65,000 samples tested in the past 24 hours ending Sunday 9 am, taking the total infections past 20.21 lakh. New infections in East Godavari have once again shot past 300 after a couple of weeks. The district reported the highest of 342 new infections followed by 276 in Chittoor.

All the other districts reported less than 200 infections with six districts accounting for less than 100 new cases. The lowest of 16 infections were reported in Kurnool district.Seven districts reported higher number of cases when compared to Saturday. With the fresh spike in new infections, the overall cases in Chittoor went past 2.39 lakh, Kadapa’s tally breached 1.13 lakh, Nellore’s tally has gone past 1.41 lakh and West Godavari has so far reported 1.75 lakh cases.

A total of 1,340 patients recovered from the virus, taking the overall tally past 19.92 lakh. The active caseload stood at 15,158 with five districts recording more than 2,000 active cases and accounting to more than half of the active cases.Six districts have less than 600 active cases with the lowest of 85 in Kurnool.
There was a drop in the number of fatalities reported in the last 24 hours, as eight deaths were recorded on Sunday against 16 on Saturday. 

Chittoor and Krishna districts reported two each deaths while Guntur, Nellore, Prakasam and West Godavari districts reported one fatality each.The three north coastal Andhra districts of Srikakulam, Vizianagaram and Visakhapatnam as well as Anantapur, East Godavari and Kurnool districts did not report even a single death.Total fatalities now stand at 13,911 with the highest of 1,859 in Chittoor and the lowest of 631 in Kadapa.

Ten students test positive in Sakhinetipalli mandal

Kakinada: Around 10 students of Mori ZP High School in Sakhinetipalli mandal and a teacher have tested positive for Covid-19.This has instill fresh fears among parents who are now hesitating to send their children to school. According to data from revenue officials in Amalapuram, as on September 5, a total of 216 cases, including students, have been recorded in Konaseema region. 

Kurnool reports 16 infections in 24 hours

New infections in East Godavari have once again shot past 300 after a gap of a couple of weeks. The district reported the highest of 342 new infections followed by 276 in Chittoor. All the other districts reported less than 200 infections. The lowest of 16 infections were reported in Kurnool

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid new infections students
India Matters
A health worker administers a dose of Covaxin COVID-19 vaccine to a woman at a municipal health center in Kolkata. (Photo | AP)
Recovered Covid patients should not skip second jab: Study
In this March 2021 photo provided by Pfizer, vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are prepared for packaging. (Photo | AP)
80% Covid immunity lost in 6 months in some after Pfizer shot: US study 
Image of a Nipah isolation ward used for representational purpose. (Photo | Express)
Nipah victim's mother, 5 others develop symptoms of virus in Kerala
A teacher inspects the book of a student at Musheerabad High School, in Hyderabad on Wednesday. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan)
Not enough homework before reopening schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Afghanistan: Arms dealers flourish with new stocks of US-left weapons in Taliban heartland
Krishna Nagar competes against Hong Kong's Chu Man Kai during men's singles SH6 gold medal badminton match at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Paralympics: With Krishna Nagar's gold, India gets 19 medals
Gallery
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp