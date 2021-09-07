BJP seeks nod to set up Ganesh pandals

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The BJP staged protests across the State condemning the alleged arrest of party state chief Somu Veerraju and demanding that the state government allow public celebrations as part of Vinayaka Chavithi. Tension prevailed at the collectorate in Vizag when BJP workers and leaders gate-crashed into the collectorate in protest against denial of permission for setting up Ganesh pandals. Later, the BJP staged a dharna at the collectorate with an idol of Lord Ganesh.

Later, MLC PVN Madhav submitted a memorandum to district collector Mallikharjuna at the spandana programme. Speaking to the media, Madhav alleged that the Jagan Mohan Reddy government was showing indifference towards Hindus. Permission should be given for conducting celebrations, duly following corona guidelines, he demanded.