Covid positivity rate dips to 1.7%; 739 cases emerge  

1,333 infected persons recover in a day, 14 more succumb in State

Published: 07th September 2021 07:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th September 2021 07:56 AM   |  A+A-

People awaiting Covid-19 vaccine jabs in Vijayawada on Monday | P Ravindra Babu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The number of recoveries in a day outnumbered new Covid-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh on Monday even as the daily positivity rate fell to 1.7 percent from 2.3 per cent. In the 24-hours ending Monday 9 am, out of 43,594 samples tested only 739 returned positive. 

In a media bulletin issued by the State Command Control Room on Monday, Kurnool district did not report any new case for the first time in several months. On March 22, West Godavari recorded zero Covid-19 cases, but the infection spread became virulent and reached new peaks ever since.

Chittoor district reported the highest number of new infections in the 24 hours. A total of 166 new cases emerged from there, followed by 114 from Nellore district even as three other districts reported new cases in single digits (Vizianagaram two, Anantapur three and West Godavari nine). 

The latest bulletin said 1,333 infected persons recovered and 14 more succumbed in the State. The Covid-19 chart now showed a total of 20,22,064 positives, 19,93,589 recoveries and 13,925 deaths.  The active cases decreased to 14,550. Kurnool now has the lowest 81 active cases, followed by Anantapur with 85.  In the 24 hours, Chittoor and Prakasam reported four fresh fatalities each, Krishna and Nellore two each and Anantapur and East Godavari one each. 

Kurnool dist reports zero Covid-19 cases

For the first time in over 15 months, there was no growth in Kurnool district’s Covid-19 caseload as it reported zero infections on Monday. After the first positive case was reported on March 28, 2020, the district saw zero growth in its daily growth of Covid-19 cases for the first time on May 14 of the same year.  Once a hotspot, the district registered its highest daily count of 2,516 positives on May 2 of this year.

