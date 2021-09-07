STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Focus on repairing roads, CM tells officials

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, on Monday, directed officials to focus on repairing and maintaining the roads in the State. 

Published: 07th September 2021 08:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th September 2021 08:08 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, on Monday, directed officials to focus on repairing and maintaining the roads in the State. Chairing a review meeting on the progress of the works of roads, ports and airports at his Tadepalli camp office near here, the chief minister said the roads were damaged in the heavy rains over the past two years.

Accusing the previous TDP government of neglecting the upkeep of roads, Reddy said his government has accoded special focus on repairing roads, and has set aside a separate fund for the purpose. Urging officials to ignore the misinformation campaign—by TDP and a section of the media— on the condition of road, he asked them to expedite the works, including that of approach roads to bridges at several places.     

New roads to be laid with Rs 6.4K cr NDB assistance

The officials explained plans that are being drawn up for the construction of new roads with a `6,400-crore New Development Bank assistance. Elaborating on the progress of several national highways being constructed, the officials said flyovers could be constructed at major junctions from Anakapalli to Anandapuram via Visakhapatnam city.

The chief minister directed the officials to coordinate with NHAI authorities for the completion of the works. He also directed to go ahead with the land acquisition works for Nadikudi- Srikalahasti, Kadapa- Bengaluru, Kotipalli- Narsapur, Rayadurg- Tumkur railway projects. The officials said the construction works of Ramayapatnam port will be completed in 24 months. They informed that four berths will be constructed in the first phase at an estimated cost of Rs 2,647 crore. The chief minister urged to keep pollution under check near the ports. 

The officials informed the chief minister that the tendering process for the construction of Bhavanapadu port will be completed by October-end. The first phase will be completed at a cost of Rs 2,956 crore. The tendering process for Machilipatnam port will be completed by September 14, and the first phase will be completed for Rs 3,650 crore. Reddy said the availability of land bank opens up huge opportunities for the Kakinada SEZ gateway port. He suggested connecting the port with roads and railway lines, besides developing free trade warehousing zones.

The officials informed the chief minister that the construction of four fishing harbours in the first phase at Uppada, Machilipatnam, Nijampatnam and Juvvaladinne will be completed by mid-2022. 
Reviewing the construction of Bhogapuram airport, the chief minister directed the officials to solve pending cases and take measures to begin the construction works. The air connectivity from Kurnool and Kadapa to Visakhapatnam should be increased, he said. Panchayat Raj Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy, Roads and Buildings Minister M Shankar Narayana, Industries and Commerce, Mekapati Goutham Reddy were present. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
repairing maintaining roads YS Jagan Mohan Reddy
India Matters
Representational Photo. (Photo | G Satyanarayana, EPS)
‘Y-Break’: Five-minute yoga in ministry and government offices to de-stress employees
A boy wearing a face mask participate in Janmashtami celebrations in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
In past 6 days, Mumbai logs 28% of Covid cases recorded in August: BMC data
Babu Valavi going through the documents at his home in Kochi | Albin Mathew
Small-time Kochi investor in battle to reclaim Rs 1,448.5 crore stake in Udaipur-based firm
Nipah virus spreads by the ingestion of human secretions/fluids. (File photo | EPS)
'Despite high mortality, curbing Nipah is easier than COVID-19': Experts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The book-loving auto driver who caught Paulo Coelho's attention
People crowd a market ahead of the Ganesh Chaturti festival in Mumbai, India, Sunday, Sept . 5, 2021. (Photo | AP)
COVID: In just six days of September, Mumbai logs over 28% of total cases recorded in August
Gallery
Not long after completing 50 years of his acting career, iconic Malayalam actor Mammooty celebrates his 70th birthday on Tuesday. While no amount of words can justly describe the love and admiration of cinephiles towards Mammootty, his passion to challeng
The Mammootty quiz: As the megastar celebrates 70th birthday, check how well you know the patriarch of Malayalam cinema
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp