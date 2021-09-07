Focus on repairing roads, CM tells officials

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, on Monday, directed officials to focus on repairing and maintaining the roads in the State. Chairing a review meeting on the progress of the works of roads, ports and airports at his Tadepalli camp office near here, the chief minister said the roads were damaged in the heavy rains over the past two years.

Accusing the previous TDP government of neglecting the upkeep of roads, Reddy said his government has accoded special focus on repairing roads, and has set aside a separate fund for the purpose. Urging officials to ignore the misinformation campaign—by TDP and a section of the media— on the condition of road, he asked them to expedite the works, including that of approach roads to bridges at several places.

New roads to be laid with Rs 6.4K cr NDB assistance

The officials explained plans that are being drawn up for the construction of new roads with a `6,400-crore New Development Bank assistance. Elaborating on the progress of several national highways being constructed, the officials said flyovers could be constructed at major junctions from Anakapalli to Anandapuram via Visakhapatnam city.

The chief minister directed the officials to coordinate with NHAI authorities for the completion of the works. He also directed to go ahead with the land acquisition works for Nadikudi- Srikalahasti, Kadapa- Bengaluru, Kotipalli- Narsapur, Rayadurg- Tumkur railway projects. The officials said the construction works of Ramayapatnam port will be completed in 24 months. They informed that four berths will be constructed in the first phase at an estimated cost of Rs 2,647 crore. The chief minister urged to keep pollution under check near the ports.

The officials informed the chief minister that the tendering process for the construction of Bhavanapadu port will be completed by October-end. The first phase will be completed at a cost of Rs 2,956 crore. The tendering process for Machilipatnam port will be completed by September 14, and the first phase will be completed for Rs 3,650 crore. Reddy said the availability of land bank opens up huge opportunities for the Kakinada SEZ gateway port. He suggested connecting the port with roads and railway lines, besides developing free trade warehousing zones.

The officials informed the chief minister that the construction of four fishing harbours in the first phase at Uppada, Machilipatnam, Nijampatnam and Juvvaladinne will be completed by mid-2022.

Reviewing the construction of Bhogapuram airport, the chief minister directed the officials to solve pending cases and take measures to begin the construction works. The air connectivity from Kurnool and Kadapa to Visakhapatnam should be increased, he said. Panchayat Raj Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy, Roads and Buildings Minister M Shankar Narayana, Industries and Commerce, Mekapati Goutham Reddy were present.