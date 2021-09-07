India Post releases special cover on Telineelapuram Bird Sanctuary

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: The India Post on Monday released a special postal cover on Telineelapuram Bird Sanctuary. Srikakulam MP Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu unveiled the special postal cover along with Visakhapatnam region postmaster general M Venkateswarlu and other officials in Tekkali. Speaking on this occasion, the MP said the postal department has done invaluable service to the Telineelapuram Bird Sanctuary by releasing the special cover.

“I feel privileged by releasing the postal cover. Philately is the best medium to bring awareness about local history, culture and tradition to future generations. I hope this will make Telineelapuram a popular bird sanctuary across the world,” the MP added.

Telineelapuram is the seasonal resort for migratory birds like billed or grey pelicans and painted stork from Siberia and Eurasia. Thousands of birds travel around 12,000 km and arrive at the bird sanctuary for nesting, breeding and feeding in September-October every year. The migratory birds will fly back to their home in March. The government has identified Telineelapuram as one of the tourist places and sanctioned lakhs of rupees for the development of the seasonal resort.