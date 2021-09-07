STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Search on for bank staffer  as 6kg of gold goes missing

The employee, identified only as Nagaraju, has been missing since September 2. 

Representational image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: A search is on for a Bank of Baroda employee after 5.8 kilograms of gold worth Rs 2.65 crore was found missing from the lockers of the institution’s Bapatla branch, police said on Monday. 
The bank noticed the gold missing during an audit on September 2, and lodged a police complaint. The employee, identified only as Nagaraju, has been missing since September 2. 

Nagaraju reportedly used to accompany officials to the locker room, and it has been suspected that he used to take away the valuables during such visits. Officials expressed suspicion that he had left the bank without informing others on the day of audit, fearing his misdeed would be revealed. Police said two of Nagaraju’s colleagues have been detained and were being interrogated, hoping to know the whereabouts of the missing employee. 

As the news of the theft spread, worried customers reached the bank. The police and bank officials assured them that the culprits would be brought to book and their gold would be recovered. Bapatla DSP Srinivasa Rao said special teams have been formed to investigate the case.

