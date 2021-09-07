Switch to organic farming: Kannababu tells farmers

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Minister of Agriculture, Food Processing Kurasala Kannababu said that the State government is encouraging farmers to switch to organic farming through Dr YSR Polambadi scheme. A workshop on Dr YSR Polambadi and roadmap for good agriculture practices was held at Acharya NG Ranga Agriculture University Auditorium here on Monday.

Addressing the workshop virtually, the minister said that the Dr YSR Polambadi scheme is helping the farmers to update themselves with latest technology, which is resulting in high and quality yield. Organic farming certificates will be given to the farmers who have been following the best agriculture practices for the past three years on behalf of the government.

This will help the farmers to sell their produce at a higher price, Principal Chief Secretary, Agriculture, Poonam Malakondaiah said. After the documentation of quality seeds, fertilisers, pesticides at Rythu Bharossa Kendras for harvesting quality yield, lucrative income will be ensured to the farmers, he added.

Later Dr P Rambabu, a scientist at the university explained the benefits of the Dr YSR Polambadi scheme.

Agriculture department commissioner Arun Kumar, JD Vijaya Bharathi were also present.