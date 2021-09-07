Two arrested for forgery in Vizag

VISAKHAPATNAM: The city police have arrested two of the three persons who allegedly tried to sell a land belonging to an NRI with the help of forged documents. The police said one Tummala Krishna Chowdary, who has been living in USA since 2012, owns 12.26 acres at Kommadi in the city. Realtor Jayasurya, who purchased some land from Krishna in 2012, came to know about this and later hatched a conspiracy to sell the land belonging to Chowdary.
