STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra police targeting TDP cadre, alleges Chandrababu Naidu

TDP chief alleged that false cases have been filed against six TDP activists of Mogulicherla village in Prakasam district.

Published: 08th September 2021 04:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2021 04:44 PM   |  A+A-

TDP chief and Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu.

TDP chief and former Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu (File photo | Express)

By IANS

AMARAVATI: The Andhra Pradesh police have come under attack from TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu, who accused them of harassing his party cadre at the behest of the ruling YSRCP.

In a letter addressed to DGP Gautam Sawang on Wednesday, Naidu said that police atrocities have reached their limits in the last two years. "The reputation of police is hitting rock bottom with every passing day," he declared.

Naidu alleged that false cases have been filed against six TDP activists of Mogulicherla village in Prakasam district. The local TDP leaders were let go late in the night but again summoned early next morning, Naidu alleged.

Unable to bear the police harassment, two of the TDP activists have attempted suicide. Only after that, the police have stopped the harassment, he alleged.

Those harassed include children aged between 6 and 10 years old, Naidu has claimed.

The TDP leader has demanded an inquiry into the Mogulicherla incident, and action in the matter.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh Police Chandrababu Naidu YSRCP
India Matters
Indian Institute of Technology, Madras. (Photo | EPS)
NRIF ranking: IIT-Madras best institution in India, AIIMS Delhi top among medical colleges
Chief Minister MK Stalin. (Photo | EPS)
Carbon dating proves that Tamirabarani civilisation is 3,200 years old: Stalin
For representational purpose. (Photo | AP)
Jabbed people with low immunity need to be watchful for breakthrough Covid infection
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Increased number of suicide cases reported during COVID second wave

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Clinic on Wheels by Ernakulam Karayogam in association with BPCL and Lakshmi Hospital during its inauguration in Kochi | Express photo
'Clinic on Wheels' to provide healthcare in Kerala's rural areas
Children attend classes on a boat in flood-hit Bihar's Manihari sub-division. (Photo | EPS)
Bihar rains: In flood-hit Katihar, three youths conduct free 'Boat ki Pathshala' for students
Gallery
Not long after completing 50 years of his acting career, iconic Malayalam actor Mammooty celebrates his 70th birthday on Tuesday. While no amount of words can justly describe the love and admiration of cinephiles towards Mammootty, his passion to challeng
The Mammootty quiz: As the megastar celebrates 70th birthday, check how well you know the patriarch of Malayalam cinema
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp