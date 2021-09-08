Andhra Pradesh districts top in PM Adarsh Gram Yojana rollout in India

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Nellore and East Godavari districts have been ranked second and third in the country in the implementation of the Pradhan Mantri Adarsh Gram Yojana (PMAGY) for integrated development of Scheduled Castes.

This was informed by R Subrahmanyam, secretary for Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment to Chief Secretary Aditya Nath Das on Tuesday. In a letter addressed to the Chief Secretary, Subrahmanyam said the ministry has been implementing the scheme on the revised implementation guidelines since 2018-19.

As the actual implementation of the scheme is being done at the district level and in order to encourage the district officials, the department of social justice and empowerment has instituted the ‘PMAGY Awards - 2020’ to felicitate the three best performing districts in the country.

He said out of the three best performing districts in the country, two districts are from Andhra Pradesh and congratulated the Chief Secretary and district administrations.