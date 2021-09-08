Andhra Pradesh government to challenge HC verdict on fee reimbursement

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government has decided to file a review petition challenging the High Court verdict on fee reimbursement under Jagananna Vidya Deevena. The court has directed the government to deposit the fee reimbursement amount into the accounts of colleges instead of the accounts of the beneficiaries’ mothers.

Disclosing it to mediapersons after a review meeting with the Chief Minister, Education Minister Audimulapu Suresh said the court verdict on Vidya Deevena came for discussion during the meeting and Chief Minister sought to know if the objective behind depositing the fee reimbursement into the accounts of the mothers of the beneficiaries was not conveyed properly to the court.

“The purpose of crediting the fee reimbursement amount in four instalments to the accounts of mothers of the students is to ensure that college managements are held accountable for the facilities and standard of education. As the mothers will be paying the fees, they will be able to confront the college management in case of any deviations from standards. At the same time, they will also be able to monitor if their children are attending colleges regularly and writing examinations. It is like a monitoring mechanism,” the Education Minister explained.

Online admission

With regard to High Court directions against online admissions to junior colleges this year, Suresh said they are yet to get a copy of the court verdict. “We will also take up the issue with the court and try to convince it,” the minister said.