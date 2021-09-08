Engineering stream results of Andhra Pradesh common entrance test to be out on September 8

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Education Minister Audimulapu Suresh will be announcing Andhra Pradesh Engineering Agriculture Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (APEAPCET-2021) engineering stream results at 11 am here on Wednesday.

AP State Council of Higher Education secretary B Sudheer Kumar on Tuesday said 1,66,403 candidates had taken the test, which was conducted in 10 sessions from August 19 to 25, against 1,76,603 who registered.

The overall attendance percentage for the engineering test was 94.26 per cent. Meanwhile, 78,066 candidates appeared for the test for admissions to pharmacy colleges. The first phase of counselling for admissions to all three courses may begin on September 18.