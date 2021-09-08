STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Gangavaram Port transfers 6 lakh MT of coal to Visakhapatnam Steel Plant

It is the highest ever cargo transfer for the Gangavaram port since its inception.

Published: 08th September 2021 08:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2021 08:48 AM   |  A+A-

Gangavaram port

Gangavaram port in Visakhapatnam. (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM:  Gangavaram Port has reached yet another milestone in coal transfer to RINL. It transferred 6,08,706 MT of coal through conveyors to Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Ltd (RINL) in August, the highest ever cargo transfer since the inception of the port. It has surpassed the old record of 5,67,888 MTs, which was achieved in April.

Also, the port, which has vast storage facilities and a state-of-the-art material handling system, discharged 26,885 MT fertiliser within 24 hours by using the MHCs (mobile harbour cranes), and surpassed the earlier record of 16,690 MT. Vessel MV Kmax Emperor, carrying 64,575 MT urea berthed at the port on account of M/S IPL.

The port also displayed excellent performance by loading 23,500 MT of pig iron using the vessel cranes at its berth-7. It surpassed the earlier record of 16,600 MT in 24 hours. Vessel MV African Jacana carrying 44,000 tons of pig Iron was berthed at the mobile harbour cranes.

The port also loaded 46,700 MT iron ore pellets by using the ship loader at Berth-4 on September 4.
Gangavaram Port executive director GJ Rao said the record cargo discharge of various commodities yet again reaffirmed the superior port infrastructure and operational efficiency.

In previous years, GPL has handled numerous vessels with a broad spectrum of cargo, including coking/non-coking coal, iron ore, fertilisers, agri-products, project cargo, industrial raw materials like alumina and bauxite.

