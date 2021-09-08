STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
NBCC to develop State Guest House in Vijayawada under AP Land Monetisation

The Guest House in Vijayawada will have a built-up area of 1 lakh sq. ft with a commercial complex of approximately 2.5 lakh sq. ft in a 3.26-acre property under AP Land Monetisation.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The NBCC (India) Limited has appointed Rudrabhishek Enterprises Ltd (REPL) to provide comprehensive architectural and engineering consultancy services for the development of State Guest House with commercial complex in Vijayawada under the state government’s ‘Mission Build AP.’

The State Guest House will have a built-up area of approximately 1 lakh sq. ft with a commercial complex of approximately 2.5 lakh sq. ft in a 3.26-acre property located in Vijayawada under AP Land Monetisation.

Besides workspace, it will have recreational facilities and an integrated road network with parking facilities. The scope also includes green building certification/ GRIHA features in its design. 

REPL CMD said the project is the result of their extensive experience in architecture planning and designing. “We will ensure quality, safety, timely delivery and smooth work process of the project. As a consultant to NBCC, we will provide optimum solutions to design the energy efficient campus,” he said. 

Satish Sehta, VP - Building Services, REPL, said they will provide comprehensive services from concept to commissioning stage where they will prepare a master plan, conduct various surveys, prepare concept designs and drawings, DPR and walkthroughs. Besides, they will also assist in coordination and bid process management. The time period for the completion of the project is 24 months.

