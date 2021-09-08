Officer sacked for hurling Ganesh idols in Guntur

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: GMC Commissioner issued orders, on Tuesday, suspending a sanitary inspector for acting out of line. On Monday, the inspector forced artisans selling Ganesh idols near the Infectious Diseases Hospital to vacate the area as they did not have permission to conduct business.

The hospital management also complained to the inspector as the patients were inconvenienced. Without informing the higher officials, the inspector demanded the artisans to remove the idols. Although the artisans assured they would move the idols, he instructed GMC personnel to remove the idols. He hurled them into a garbage truck. The GMC chief issued orders dismissing the inspector.