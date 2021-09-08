Shut for 10 months, Tirupati Zoo reports Rs 6 crore revenue loss

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: The raging pandemic has caused severe revenue loss for Sri Venkateswara Zoological Park (SVZP).

Speaking to mediapersons, zoo curator Hima Sailaja informed that the zoo has suffered a total loss of Rs 6 crore, as it was shut for eight months in 2020 and for another two months in 2021. The curator said SVZP, spreads over 1,247 hectares, has a unique distinction of being one of the largest zoological parks in Asia.

“With gardens being named after Kishkindha, Maricha and Airavata, the zoo depicts Indian mythology. SVZP houses a total of 10,087 animals, birds and reptile species,” the official added. Besides, the zoo also doubles up as an animal rescue centre by providing timely treatment for injured animals in the forest areas.

She opined that with rapid urbanisation, there is a need to inculcate the importance of biodiversity and animal conservation among children. The curator informed that with the help of TTD board, a nocturnal house was being constructed. The zoo officials have decided to accept donations from the public. The names of those who have donated above Rs 25,000, under the animal adoption scheme, will be displayed at animal enclosures.