STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Shut for 10 months, Tirupati Zoo reports Rs 6 crore revenue loss

Sri Venkateswara Zoological Park in Tirupati which spreads over 1,247 hectares, has the unique distinction of being one of the largest zoological parks in Asia.

Published: 08th September 2021 08:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2021 08:23 AM   |  A+A-

Visitors at the SV Zoological Park in Tirupati

SV Zoological Park in Tirupati (Photo | Madhav K)

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI:  The raging pandemic has caused severe revenue loss for Sri Venkateswara Zoological Park (SVZP).

Speaking to mediapersons, zoo curator Hima Sailaja informed that the zoo has suffered a total loss of Rs 6 crore, as it was shut for eight months in 2020 and for another two months in 2021. The curator said SVZP, spreads over 1,247 hectares, has a unique distinction of being one of the largest zoological parks in Asia. 

“With gardens being named after Kishkindha, Maricha and Airavata, the zoo depicts Indian mythology. SVZP houses a total of 10,087 animals, birds and reptile species,” the official added. Besides, the zoo also doubles up as an animal rescue centre by providing timely treatment for injured animals in the forest areas. 

She opined that with rapid urbanisation, there is a need to inculcate the importance of biodiversity and animal conservation among children. The curator informed that with the help of TTD board, a nocturnal house was being constructed. The zoo officials have decided to accept donations from the public. The names of those who have donated above Rs 25,000, under the animal adoption scheme, will be displayed at animal enclosures.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tirupati Zoo Sri Venkateswara Zoological Park SVZP
India Matters
Representational Photo. (Photo | G Satyanarayana, EPS)
‘Y-Break’: Five-minute yoga in ministry and government offices to de-stress employees
A boy wearing a face mask participate in Janmashtami celebrations in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
In past 6 days, Mumbai logs 28% of Covid cases recorded in August: BMC data
Babu Valavi going through the documents at his home in Kochi | Albin Mathew
Small-time Kochi investor in battle to reclaim Rs 1,448.5 crore stake in Udaipur-based firm
Nipah virus spreads by the ingestion of human secretions/fluids. (File photo | EPS)
'Despite high mortality, curbing Nipah is easier than COVID-19': Experts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The book-loving auto driver who caught Paulo Coelho's attention
People crowd a market ahead of the Ganesh Chaturti festival in Mumbai, India, Sunday, Sept . 5, 2021. (Photo | AP)
COVID: In just six days of September, Mumbai logs over 28% of total cases recorded in August
Gallery
Not long after completing 50 years of his acting career, iconic Malayalam actor Mammooty celebrates his 70th birthday on Tuesday. While no amount of words can justly describe the love and admiration of cinephiles towards Mammootty, his passion to challeng
The Mammootty quiz: As the megastar celebrates 70th birthday, check how well you know the patriarch of Malayalam cinema
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp