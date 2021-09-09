1,361 more test positive for Covid, 1,288 recover in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Yet again, the State reported more Covid-19 infections than recoveries in a 24-hour period. In the 24 hours ending 9 am on Wednesday, out of 61,363 samples tested 1,361 returned positive taking the State’s overall tally to 20,24,603. The daily positive rate stood at 2.2 per cent.

According to the media bulletin issued by the State Command Control Room on Wednesday evening, the single-day spike of 282 new cases was the highest in Nellore district, followed by Chittoor (203), West Godavari (149) and East Godavari (143) new cases.

Kurnool district yet again reported the least number of new cases. Only 13 infections emerged in the district in the 24 hours. Srikakulam district reported 25 new cases while Vizianagaram and Anantapur district each saw 26 more people testing positive.

The number of active cases continued to remain below the 15,000 mark and on Wednesday it was 14,510. Prakasam district continued to have the highest number of active cases (2,294) while Anantapur had the least (82). With another 1,288 recoveries of Covid patients reported in the last 24 hours, the total number of recoveries in the State increased to 19,96,143 Meanwhile, 15 more fatalities were reported which took the death toll in the State to 13,950.

STATE REPORTS 15 MORE FATALITIES

On Wednesday, Krishna and Nellore reported three deaths each, East Godavari, Guntur and Prakasam two each, and Kadapa, Chittoor and West Godavari one each.