STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

1,361 more test positive for Covid, 1,288 recover in Andhra Pradesh

The state reported 15 deaths in total during the 24-hour period ending at 9 am on September 8, 2021.

Published: 09th September 2021 08:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th September 2021 08:59 AM   |  A+A-

covid, coronavirus, covid testing

Representational Image (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Yet again, the State reported more Covid-19 infections than recoveries in a 24-hour period. In the 24 hours ending 9 am on Wednesday, out of 61,363 samples tested 1,361 returned positive taking the State’s overall tally to 20,24,603. The daily positive rate stood at 2.2 per cent.

According to the media bulletin issued by the State Command Control Room on Wednesday evening, the single-day spike of 282 new cases was the highest in Nellore district, followed by Chittoor (203), West Godavari (149) and East Godavari (143) new cases. 

Kurnool district yet again reported the least number of new cases. Only 13 infections emerged in the district in the 24 hours. Srikakulam district reported 25 new cases while Vizianagaram and Anantapur district each saw 26 more people testing positive. 

The number of active cases continued to remain below the 15,000 mark and on Wednesday it was 14,510. Prakasam district continued to have the highest number of active cases (2,294) while Anantapur had the least (82). With another 1,288 recoveries of Covid patients reported in the last 24 hours, the total number of recoveries in the State increased to 19,96,143 Meanwhile, 15 more fatalities were reported which took the death toll in the State to 13,950. 

STATE REPORTS 15 MORE FATALITIES

On Wednesday, Krishna and Nellore reported three deaths each, East Godavari, Guntur and Prakasam two each, and Kadapa, Chittoor and West Godavari one each.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh Covid numbers Andhra Pradesh Covid cases Covid 19 Andhra Pradesh Covid deaths Covid recoveries
India Matters
Indian Institute of Technology, Madras. (Photo | EPS)
NRIF ranking: IIT-Madras best institution in India, AIIMS Delhi top among medical colleges
Chief Minister MK Stalin. (Photo | EPS)
Carbon dating proves that Tamirabarani civilisation is 3,200 years old: Stalin
For representational purpose. (Photo | AP)
Jabbed people with low immunity need to be watchful for breakthrough Covid infection
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Increased number of suicide cases reported during COVID second wave

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Clinic on Wheels by Ernakulam Karayogam in association with BPCL and Lakshmi Hospital during its inauguration in Kochi | Express photo
'Clinic on Wheels' to provide healthcare in Kerala's rural areas
Children attend classes on a boat in flood-hit Bihar's Manihari sub-division. (Photo | EPS)
Bihar rains: In flood-hit Katihar, three youths conduct free 'Boat ki Pathshala' for students
Gallery
Not long after completing 50 years of his acting career, iconic Malayalam actor Mammooty celebrates his 70th birthday on Tuesday. While no amount of words can justly describe the love and admiration of cinephiles towards Mammootty, his passion to challeng
The Mammootty quiz: As the megastar celebrates 70th birthday, check how well you know the patriarch of Malayalam cinema
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp