60 Andhra Pradesh villages under Godavari floodwater

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Around 19 villages in Polavaram and 20 more in Velerupadu mandals of West Godavari, and 21 villages in Devipatnam mandal of East Godavari are under Godavari floodwater following discharge of nearly 6 lakh cusecs of water from Dowleswaram Barrage in Rajamahendravaram on Wednesday.