STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh seeks time to present its case in Rayalaseema Lift Scheme issue

National Green Tribunal defers hearing on contempt plea to September 16; Ministry of Environment and Forests says no signs of progress in project construction activities

Published: 09th September 2021 07:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th September 2021 07:20 AM   |  A+A-

Representational Image of the Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Project.

Representational Image of the Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Project. (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has posted the matter of contempt petition against Andhra Pradesh government in the Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Scheme (RLIS) to September 16 after the State requested time to put forth its arguments if the tribunal has the authority to take action in the matters of contempt.

The Union Ministry of Environment and Forests (MoEF) has submitted an independent statement, as sought by the tribunal, noting that there was no sign of progress at the project site and added that Andhra Pradesh stated that the works done were related to the preparation of detailed project report (DPR).

The southern zone bench of the tribunal continued the hearing on the contempt petition on Wednesday filed by one Gavinolla Srinivas from Telangana and the Telangana government. The bench considered the statement of the MOEF in which the Union Ministry concluded, “There are no signs of progress in project construction work activities and earlier procured construction materials were stored at the project site. Project proponent submitted amendment to the existing environmental clearance to include Rayalaseema Lift Scheme to MoEF ... and (it) is being appraised by the Expert Appraisal Committee (EAC) for river valley and hydroelectric projects.”

The report was submitted by scientist Suresh Babu Pasupuleti, who inspected the project site on September 6. The MOEF’s statement also observed that a detailed technical joint committee inspection report by the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) was already submitted to the tribunal in August. It may be recalled that KRMB committee had submitted to the bench that works “in excess” of those required for the preparation of the DPR were taken up by the Andhra Pradesh government.

After examining the report, the NGT is reported to have opined that based on the photographs enclosed in the MoEF’s statement it appears that the works were not just pertaining to the DPR. The petitioner’s advocate, Sravan Kumar, informed the bench that the images in the reports of both the KRMB and MOEF indicate that there was contempt of the tribunal’s order.

The Andhra Pradesh government is said to have requested the bench to hear the former’s views if the tribunal has the authority to take action in case of contempt. With the Andhra Pradesh government seeking more time to make its arguments, the NGT posted the matter to September 16.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Scheme National Green Tribunal Southern Zone Andhra Pradesh Government Ministry of Environment and Forests Telangana Government Expert Appraisal Committee
India Matters
Indian Institute of Technology, Madras. (Photo | EPS)
NRIF ranking: IIT-Madras best institution in India, AIIMS Delhi top among medical colleges
Chief Minister MK Stalin. (Photo | EPS)
Carbon dating proves that Tamirabarani civilisation is 3,200 years old: Stalin
For representational purpose. (Photo | AP)
Jabbed people with low immunity need to be watchful for breakthrough Covid infection
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Increased number of suicide cases reported during COVID second wave

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Clinic on Wheels by Ernakulam Karayogam in association with BPCL and Lakshmi Hospital during its inauguration in Kochi | Express photo
'Clinic on Wheels' to provide healthcare in Kerala's rural areas
Children attend classes on a boat in flood-hit Bihar's Manihari sub-division. (Photo | EPS)
Bihar rains: In flood-hit Katihar, three youths conduct free 'Boat ki Pathshala' for students
Gallery
Not long after completing 50 years of his acting career, iconic Malayalam actor Mammooty celebrates his 70th birthday on Tuesday. While no amount of words can justly describe the love and admiration of cinephiles towards Mammootty, his passion to challeng
The Mammootty quiz: As the megastar celebrates 70th birthday, check how well you know the patriarch of Malayalam cinema
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp