Andhra Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation invites bids for Rushikonda phase-II

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The Andhra Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (APTDC) has invited bids for architecture and design consultancy services for the redevelopment of Haritha Resort at Rushikonda under phase II of the Rs 72 crore project.

Rushikonda resort is one of the major tourist destinations having a direct view of the scenic beauty of the sea. The old block was constructed between 1984 and 1989. The 57-room block with a restaurant and a conference hall was constructed between 2002 and 2007.

The government had accorded administrative sanction for Rs 92 crore for phase-I of the project comprising site preparation and road connectivity for the proposed redevelopment of Haritha Resort. Phase-I of the project works, including demolition of structures and provision for road connectivity, had already begun at Rushikonda in the first week of August.

The demolition of Haritha Resort drew flak from opposition parties and non-governmental organisations. They said it was unwarranted as the resort was earning Rs 25 crore revenue a year.

On June 24, the government had accorded administrative sanction for the redevelopment of the resort under phase-II with Rs 72 crore. Though the Detailed Project Report for the redevelopment of the resort is ready, details are not disclosed. According to official sources, a five-star hotel will be constructed as part of the redevelopment of Haritha Resort.

The State government wants to explore the full tourism potential of Rushikonda, which has been accorded blue flag certification by the Foundation of Environment Education of Denmark. The certification helps give a thrust to Rushikonda tourism as international travellers prefer to visit safe beaches having a blue flag tag.