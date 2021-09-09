Be prepared to combat Covid third wave: Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday directed the health department to focus on new treatments to combat Covid-19 effectively. Taking stock of the Covid situation in the State at a meeting, the Chief Minister wanted officials to lay emphasis on use of medicines, which yield better results with less side effects. “We need to be prepared on all fronts to effectively combat the possible third wave of Covid,” he asserted.

Explaining the action plan to tackle the third wave, the officials said 20,964 oxygen concentrators are available in the State now and another 2,493 devices will be procured. As many as 27,311 D-type oxygen cylinders are available in hospitals. Installation of oxygen pipelines and other equipment in 108 hospitals in the State has been completed. Setting up of oxygen plants (PSAs) in 140 hospitals with more than 50 beds, will be completed by October 6, they said.

The health officials, who visited Kerala recently to study the strategy adopted by that State to combat Covid and other issues at the ground level, apprised the Chief Minister of their observations.

On the current Covid scenario in the State, they said there are 14,452 active cases and the recovery rate is 98.60%.

Zero active cases have been reported in the purview of 10,494 secretariats. In all, 3,560 patients are being treated in hospitals, while 926 are undergoing treatment in Covid Care Centres. As many as 9,966 people are in home isolation.

Prepare guidelines for ‘Family Health Doctor’: CM

About 92.50% of Covid patients are being treated under Aarogyasri in the network hospitals. Fever surveys have been conducted 18 times in the State so far, the officials informed. With regard to Covid vaccination, they told Jagan that 2,23,34,971 people have been administered vaccine. Out the total, 1,31,62,815 people have got the first dose, while 91,72,156 have been given two doses.

Reviewing the implementation of the Nadu Nedu scheme in government hospitals, the Chief Minister instructed the officials to focus on bringing down the infant mortality rate and formulate guidelines for the Family Health Doctor concept.

Steps should be initiated to start PG courses in new medical colleges, besides introducing a new course in public health administration. Paramedical staff should be provided with proper training. There should be continuous monitoring of public health. Adequate facilities should be created in village clinics to conduct medical tests. Dialysis units should also be made available in community health centres, the CM stressed.

Underlining the need to maintain health data, he emphasised that all details pertaining to the testing and treatment of patients should be uploaded online. The officials should come up with software to make the medical history of patients available to doctors, he added.

Deputy Chief Minister (Health) Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas, Chief Secretary Aditya Nath Das, Covid Command and Control Centre Chairman KS Jawahar Reddy, Principal Secretary (Health) Anil Kumar Singhal, Health Commissioner Katamaneni Bhaskar and other officials were present.