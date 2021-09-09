STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Boys outperform girls in APEAPCET

Over 80 per cent of the 1,66,460 candidates who took the test are eligible to seek admissions to engineering colleges; Agriculture & Pharmacy stream results on September 14.

Published: 09th September 2021 08:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th September 2021 08:21 AM   |  A+A-

Education Minister Audimulapu Suresh announcing EAPCET results in Vijayawada

Education Minister Audimulapu Suresh announcing EAPCET results in Vijayawada. (Photo | Express, Prasant Madugula

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  For the first time, boys outshined girls in the APEAPCET engineering stream results by bagging the top ten ranks. Education Minister Audimulapu Suresh announced the results here on Wednesday.

With a score of 158.34, K Sree Nikhil from Kodigenahalli, Parigi (Anantapur district) secured the first rank in APEAPCET-2021 (engineering stream).  His parents — K Venkateswara Rao and Sujatha — are both teachers. “Support from my parents and teachers helped me score high in the exam. My goal is to pursue Computer Science at Indian Institute of Technology Bombay,” Nikhil said.

While disclosing the details of EAPCET results, the minister said a total of 2,59,688 candidates applied for the online test: 1,75,868 for engineering stream, 83,102 for agriculture and pharmacy, and 718 for engineering agriculture.

Over 80 per cent of the 1,66,460 candidates who took the test are eligible to seek admissions to engineering colleges. While the candidate response sheets will be available on www.sche.ap.gov.in/EAPCET from September 26, the ranks cards can be accessed on the website from Thursday. Results of agriculture and pharmacy tests will be announced on September 14. 

The online entrance test was conducted by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University-Kakinada, with the support of IT firm TCS, in ten sessions from August 19 to 25 at 120 centres in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. 

The minister added only five students tested positive for Covid before appearing for the test. “Those who could not attend the entrance test due to infection will have to take the test again. Of the 18,548 SC students who took the entrance test, 3,455 are 100 per cent qualified.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
APEAPCET Audimulapu Suresh Andhra Pradesh Engineering Agriculture Pharmacy Common Entrance Test
India Matters
Indian Institute of Technology, Madras. (Photo | EPS)
NRIF ranking: IIT-Madras best institution in India, AIIMS Delhi top among medical colleges
Chief Minister MK Stalin. (Photo | EPS)
Carbon dating proves that Tamirabarani civilisation is 3,200 years old: Stalin
For representational purpose. (Photo | AP)
Jabbed people with low immunity need to be watchful for breakthrough Covid infection
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Increased number of suicide cases reported during COVID second wave

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Clinic on Wheels by Ernakulam Karayogam in association with BPCL and Lakshmi Hospital during its inauguration in Kochi | Express photo
'Clinic on Wheels' to provide healthcare in Kerala's rural areas
Children attend classes on a boat in flood-hit Bihar's Manihari sub-division. (Photo | EPS)
Bihar rains: In flood-hit Katihar, three youths conduct free 'Boat ki Pathshala' for students
Gallery
Not long after completing 50 years of his acting career, iconic Malayalam actor Mammooty celebrates his 70th birthday on Tuesday. While no amount of words can justly describe the love and admiration of cinephiles towards Mammootty, his passion to challeng
The Mammootty quiz: As the megastar celebrates 70th birthday, check how well you know the patriarch of Malayalam cinema
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp