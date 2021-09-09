Boys outperform girls in APEAPCET

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: For the first time, boys outshined girls in the APEAPCET engineering stream results by bagging the top ten ranks. Education Minister Audimulapu Suresh announced the results here on Wednesday.

With a score of 158.34, K Sree Nikhil from Kodigenahalli, Parigi (Anantapur district) secured the first rank in APEAPCET-2021 (engineering stream). His parents — K Venkateswara Rao and Sujatha — are both teachers. “Support from my parents and teachers helped me score high in the exam. My goal is to pursue Computer Science at Indian Institute of Technology Bombay,” Nikhil said.

While disclosing the details of EAPCET results, the minister said a total of 2,59,688 candidates applied for the online test: 1,75,868 for engineering stream, 83,102 for agriculture and pharmacy, and 718 for engineering agriculture.

Over 80 per cent of the 1,66,460 candidates who took the test are eligible to seek admissions to engineering colleges. While the candidate response sheets will be available on www.sche.ap.gov.in/EAPCET from September 26, the ranks cards can be accessed on the website from Thursday. Results of agriculture and pharmacy tests will be announced on September 14.

The online entrance test was conducted by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University-Kakinada, with the support of IT firm TCS, in ten sessions from August 19 to 25 at 120 centres in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

The minister added only five students tested positive for Covid before appearing for the test. “Those who could not attend the entrance test due to infection will have to take the test again. Of the 18,548 SC students who took the entrance test, 3,455 are 100 per cent qualified.”