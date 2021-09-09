Guntur Rural SP asks youth to be wary of fake job offers

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Guntur Rural SP Vishal Gunni on Wednesday conducted the ‘Dial Your SP’ programme, where he warned youngsters to be aware of fake websites that offer jobs. He said that some miscreants were targeting the unemployed by offering them jobs and asking for money in return.

Vishal Gunni received a call during the programme, where a youth called to complain about a person who contacted him and told him that he was selected for a job in Singapore after he registered on Naukri.com. The caller asked the victim to credit Rs 13 lakh for visa and tickets. After the victim credited the amount, he was asked to pay another Rs 2.5 lakh. The victim then realised that he was tricked and hence complained to the SP. Vishal assured him that the police will take necessary action.

Speaking on the occasion, the SP said that any genuine website will not demand money from the applicants. So, if anyone receives such messages or phone calls demanding money or irrelevant personal information, they should immediately inform the police. He also instructed the police to speed up the investigation in such cases and take the necessary action as soon as possible. The SP received 14 phone calls from various places in the district.