STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Guntur Rural SP asks youth to be wary of fake job offers

Guntur Rural SP Vishal Gunni on Wednesday during his ‘Dial Your SP’ programme, said that some miscreants were targeting the unemployed by offering them jobs and asking for money in return.

Published: 09th September 2021 09:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th September 2021 09:05 AM   |  A+A-

Guntur Rural SP Vishal Gunni

Guntur Rural SP Vishal Gunni (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Guntur Rural SP Vishal Gunni on Wednesday conducted the ‘Dial Your SP’ programme, where he warned youngsters to be aware of fake websites that offer jobs. He said that some miscreants were targeting the unemployed by offering them jobs and asking for money in return. 

Vishal Gunni received a call during the programme, where a youth called to complain about a person who contacted him and told him that he was selected for a job in Singapore after he registered on Naukri.com. The caller asked the victim to credit Rs 13 lakh for visa and tickets. After the victim credited the amount, he was asked to pay another Rs 2.5 lakh. The victim then realised that he was tricked and hence complained to the SP. Vishal assured him that the police will take necessary action. 

Speaking on the occasion, the SP said that any genuine website will not demand money from the applicants. So, if anyone receives such messages or phone calls demanding money or irrelevant personal information, they should immediately inform the police. He also instructed the police to speed up the investigation in such cases and take the necessary action as soon as possible. The SP received 14 phone calls from various places in the district.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Fake Job offers Guntur Rural SP
India Matters
Indian Institute of Technology, Madras. (Photo | EPS)
NRIF ranking: IIT-Madras best institution in India, AIIMS Delhi top among medical colleges
Chief Minister MK Stalin. (Photo | EPS)
Carbon dating proves that Tamirabarani civilisation is 3,200 years old: Stalin
For representational purpose. (Photo | AP)
Jabbed people with low immunity need to be watchful for breakthrough Covid infection
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Increased number of suicide cases reported during COVID second wave

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Clinic on Wheels by Ernakulam Karayogam in association with BPCL and Lakshmi Hospital during its inauguration in Kochi | Express photo
'Clinic on Wheels' to provide healthcare in Kerala's rural areas
Children attend classes on a boat in flood-hit Bihar's Manihari sub-division. (Photo | EPS)
Bihar rains: In flood-hit Katihar, three youths conduct free 'Boat ki Pathshala' for students
Gallery
Not long after completing 50 years of his acting career, iconic Malayalam actor Mammooty celebrates his 70th birthday on Tuesday. While no amount of words can justly describe the love and admiration of cinephiles towards Mammootty, his passion to challeng
The Mammootty quiz: As the megastar celebrates 70th birthday, check how well you know the patriarch of Malayalam cinema
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp