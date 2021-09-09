STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Chandrababu Naidu writes to DGP seeking action against ‘harassment’

The TDP chief wrote in his letter to the DGP that the Lingasamudram police had harassed and beaten up M Srikanth and P Rathaiah of the TDP, who later took poison to avoid further persecution.

TDP national president Nara Chandrababu Naidu

TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu (File Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Leader of the Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu has accused that a section of police of unleashing such political persecution and harassment that abetted two TDP leaders in Prakasam district to attempt suicide by taking poison. Naidu wrote a letter to the DGP on Wednesday on the “continuing deterioration of law and order” under what he described as the suppressive Police Raj in the State. Out of political vendetta, a false case was filed against some TDP leaders of Mogilicherla village at the Lingasamudram police station in Prakasam district.

The TDP chief told the DGP that the Lingasamudram police had harassed and beaten up M Srikanth and P Rathaiah of the TDP, who later took poison to avoid further persecution. Even minor children were taken to the police station. A thorough enquiry should be ordered into the police harassment. Stringent action should be taken against the erring police officials in order to restore public faith in policing, the Opposition Leader demanded.

Naidu said that the police harassment took place at the behest of ruling YSRC leaders. On September 5 (Sunday), around 6 PM, the police picked up six TDP activists and took them to the police station. Mannam Srikanth and Pallapothu Rathaiah were picked up along with their family members including two children — one aged around 10 and the other two aged around six.

