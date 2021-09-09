Stalker held for threatening Kadapa girl’s family

S Nagaraja Rao By

KADAPA: A man, out on bail in an assault case, was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly threatening the family of the girl he had attacked. The accused, Sunil Kumar, was arrested earlier for attacking the girl, Lavanya, at Nethaji Nagar in Proddatur on January 22.

According to the girl’s parents, the man kept threatening the family after he had been released on bail. Police arrested Kumar after TNIE cross-checked allegations of threat with Kadapa Superintendent of Police KKN Anburajan on Wednesday. The officer ordered the Prodddatur police to probe the allegation and initiate appropriate action.

Prodddatur DSP sent a circle inspector to Lavanya’s house, who registered the family’s complaint, and Kumar was arrested by evening.

“We will produce him in court on Thursday and open a rowdy sheet against him,” the DSP said, assuring the safety of Lavanya’s family. Similarly, the family of another girl, G Sirisha, an Intermediate student who was killed on June 18, too, was allegedly under threat from two men, Naib Rasool and Narasimha, the accomplices of the murder accused, Balaraju Charan. Though arrested after the murder, and duo was granted bail.

Police assure security to girls’ families

Speaking to TNIE, Badvel Circle Inspector Ramesh Babu said following the SP’s directive, Sub-Inspector Chandrasekhar met Sirisha’s family. “We have registered a case against the two men based on the family’s complaint. All measures are being taken to ensure the safety of Sirisha’s family,” Ramesh Babu said on Wednesday.

This was confirmed by the girl’s father. The girl’s father Subbaiah said police visited their house and took their complaint, besides ensuring their safety. SP Anburajan told TNIE that the police would ensure the safety of both families.