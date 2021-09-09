STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Woman gang-raped in Guntur while returning home with husband, gold ornaments stolen

A police team led by DSP Jessy Prashanthi visited the crime scene to collect evidence. Dog squads were pressed into service to track the accused.

Rape, Sexual Assault

Image used for representational purpose (Photo| Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: A woman was allegedly attacked and gang-raped near Medikonduru bypass road of Guntur district late on Wednesday night when she was returning home in Sattenapalli on a bike with her husband after attending a function in Guntur city.

At around 9:30 pm, when the couple was at the Paladugu crossroads, four unidentified people stopped their vehicle. The couple was threatened with knives and robbed of gold ornaments and cash.

They overpowered the husband and took the woman to the nearby fields and allegedly gang-raped her, before fleeing from the spot. Later, the couple went to Sattenapalli police station to lodge a complaint. As the issue happened at Medikonduru, the Sattenapalli police informed the Medikonduru police station and after midnight, the Medikonduru police filed a complaint and started an investigation.

The couple was shifted to Guntur GGH for treatment. A police team led by DSP Jessy Prashanthi visited the crime scene to collect evidence. Dog squads were pressed into service to track the accused.

