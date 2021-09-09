STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

YSRC government not treating education as a commercial entity like you: Andhra Minister to TDP

Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, Andhra Education Minister Audimulapu Suresh said the state government will also pay full fee reimbursement to the students in private colleges.

Published: 09th September 2021 08:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th September 2021 08:34 AM   |  A+A-

Audimulapu Suresh

Andhra Pradesh Education Minister Audimulapu Suresh (Photo | Twitter)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Taking exception to the criticism being levelled against the government by the Opposition, Minister for Education Audimulapu Suresh said, unlike the previous TDP government, the YSRC government is not treating education as a commercial entity but as a noble mission.

The government, he said, is striving to provide opportunities in education to all sections of society, irrespective of their financial background. “Cabinet has approved 35 per cent reservation in private colleges for those from poor families, who qualified for the course. An ordinance to this effect was also issued,” he said. 

Addressing a press conference here on Wednesday, Suresh said the state government will also pay full fee reimbursement to the students in private colleges. High Court had recently stayed depositing fee reimbursement in the mothers’ accounts. The government is planning to file a review petition, challenging the same.

The government, he said, believes that crediting fee reimbursement to the mother’s account is a good thing. Apart from the benevolence of private engineering colleges, parents should know whether the college building, equipment and infrastructure are in order in colleges.  As per the information available with the government, 89% of those who had received fee reimbursement paid their fees to the colleges. 

“In the past, the NRI quota seats in private universities gave an impression that education is a commodity available in the market, where there is no place for merit. From this year, 70 per cent of seats will be filled through AP EAPCET and 15 per cent will be filled under the NRI quota and the remaining 15 per cent of seats (local and non-local) by following the rule of reservation,” the minister said.     

Andhra Pradesh Higher Education Regulatory and Monitoring Commission Chairman Justice V Eswaraiah said that there was no control over the fees of the private universities in the past. The government has brought in an ordinance to provide 35% seats in corporate colleges to the poor and meritorious students. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh Education Minister Audimulapu Suresh Fee reimubursement Reservation in private colleges Telugu Desam Party TDP
India Matters
Indian Institute of Technology, Madras. (Photo | EPS)
NRIF ranking: IIT-Madras best institution in India, AIIMS Delhi top among medical colleges
Chief Minister MK Stalin. (Photo | EPS)
Carbon dating proves that Tamirabarani civilisation is 3,200 years old: Stalin
For representational purpose. (Photo | AP)
Jabbed people with low immunity need to be watchful for breakthrough Covid infection
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Increased number of suicide cases reported during COVID second wave

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Clinic on Wheels by Ernakulam Karayogam in association with BPCL and Lakshmi Hospital during its inauguration in Kochi | Express photo
'Clinic on Wheels' to provide healthcare in Kerala's rural areas
Children attend classes on a boat in flood-hit Bihar's Manihari sub-division. (Photo | EPS)
Bihar rains: In flood-hit Katihar, three youths conduct free 'Boat ki Pathshala' for students
Gallery
Not long after completing 50 years of his acting career, iconic Malayalam actor Mammooty celebrates his 70th birthday on Tuesday. While no amount of words can justly describe the love and admiration of cinephiles towards Mammootty, his passion to challeng
The Mammootty quiz: As the megastar celebrates 70th birthday, check how well you know the patriarch of Malayalam cinema
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp