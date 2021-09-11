STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

74,403 enrol for RGUKT CET-2021

RGUKT-CET 2021 notification was issued on August 18 and the last date for receiving applications online was September 6. Candidates can still apply with a late fee of Rs 1,000 till September 11.

Published: 11th September 2021 07:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th September 2021 07:56 AM   |  A+A-

Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies, RGUKT

Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Over 74,000 students have enrolled so far for the Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies Common Entrance Test (RGUKTCET)-2021 to be held on September 26.

The test will be conducted from 11 am to 1 pm at select centres in mandals from where there are over 100 applications. In case the number of applications from a mandal is less than 100, the examination centre will be allotted in the nearest mandal. 

In a press release issued here on Thursday, RGUKTCET convenor D Hari Narayana said 54 per cent of the applicants are boys. “In Telangana, the test will be held in eight centres. Results will be declared on October 4.” 

RGUKT-CET 2021 notification was issued on August 18 and the last date for receiving applications online was September 6. Candidates can still apply with a late fee of Rs 1,000 till September 11. To Correction on the application can be made from September 9 to 11, and hall tickets can be downloaded from September 18. 

Hari Narayana said 8,814 applications were received from Kadapa, 7,230 from Anantapur, 6,462 from Prakasam and 6,000 from Kurnool; the lowest number of applications were from West Godavari numbering (3,002).  In terms of social background of candidates, 21 per cent are from BC-D, 18 per cent from SC and OC, 16 per cent from BC-B, 13 per cent from BC-A and six per cent from EWS categories.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
RGUKT Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies RGUKT CET
India Matters
The country launched vaccination for all people aged more than 45 years from April 1. (Photo | PTI)
Five Covid deaths in four months despite full jabs, four AEFI-forced hospitalisations
For representational purposes
Young Indians more vulnerable to heart attacks, say doctors
Kerala TV actor Ramesh Valiyasala (Photo | Special arrangment)
Malayalam TV actor Ramesh Valiyasala found hanging at his residence; suicide suspected
Still of Kangana Ranaut in and as 'Thalaivii'
'Thalaivii' movie review: Good writing makes this a fairly enjoyable, even if unsurprising, biopic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The two journalists who work with a newspaper called Etilaatroz were reportedly abducted and then beaten up in police custody allegedly by the Taliban. . (Photo | AP)
Two Afghan journalists beaten by Taliban for covering women's protests
Polar bears are inbreeding as climate change melts away Arctic ice
Gallery
Ganesh Chaturthi, also popularly known as Ganesh Utsav and Vinayaka Chaturthi, is being celebrated across the country on Friday, 10 September 2021. A 40-foot-tall ‘Shri Panchamuha Rudra Maha Ganapathi’ idol installed at Hyderabad's Khairatabad. (Photo |
India celebrates Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities with fervour 
Not long after completing 50 years of his acting career, iconic Malayalam actor Mammooty celebrates his 70th birthday on Tuesday. While no amount of words can justly describe the love and admiration of cinephiles towards Mammootty, his passion to challeng
The Mammootty quiz: As the megastar celebrates 70th birthday, check how well you know the patriarch of Malayalam cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp