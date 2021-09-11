74,403 enrol for RGUKT CET-2021

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Over 74,000 students have enrolled so far for the Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies Common Entrance Test (RGUKTCET)-2021 to be held on September 26.

The test will be conducted from 11 am to 1 pm at select centres in mandals from where there are over 100 applications. In case the number of applications from a mandal is less than 100, the examination centre will be allotted in the nearest mandal.

In a press release issued here on Thursday, RGUKTCET convenor D Hari Narayana said 54 per cent of the applicants are boys. “In Telangana, the test will be held in eight centres. Results will be declared on October 4.”

RGUKT-CET 2021 notification was issued on August 18 and the last date for receiving applications online was September 6. Candidates can still apply with a late fee of Rs 1,000 till September 11. To Correction on the application can be made from September 9 to 11, and hall tickets can be downloaded from September 18.

Hari Narayana said 8,814 applications were received from Kadapa, 7,230 from Anantapur, 6,462 from Prakasam and 6,000 from Kurnool; the lowest number of applications were from West Godavari numbering (3,002). In terms of social background of candidates, 21 per cent are from BC-D, 18 per cent from SC and OC, 16 per cent from BC-B, 13 per cent from BC-A and six per cent from EWS categories.