Alarming picture: Kurnool saw 67 suicide cases a month till August 2021

KURNOOL: Kurnool district witnessed two suicides every day on an average over the last two years, police records show. While 67 suicide cases were reported every month till August-end this year, the average monthly figures in 2020 and 2019 were 60 and 56, respectively.

Police records revealed that 542 people— 399 men and 82 women — committed suicide in 2021 (till August-end). As many as 683 (520 men and 205 women) took their lives last year. Jana Vignana Vedika state convener Spandana Suresh said educating people and creating awareness against suicide are the need of the hour.

“Even social media and content we watch on TV channels can disturb and prompt us to take extreme steps,” he said, adding the organisation regularly conducts seminars and awareness camps to educate people on mental and physiological health.

Suresh was of the opinion that the government should take up special drives for students and other target groups on mental care. Some of the causes of suicide deaths in Kurnool district were financial crises, family disputes, love failure and harassment. Some of the victims were youngsters and students who were upset over not scoring well in exams or for not securing a job.