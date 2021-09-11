STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Alarming picture: Kurnool saw 67 suicide cases a month till August 2021

While 67 suicide cases were reported every month till August-end this year, the average monthly figures in 2020 and 2019 were 60 and 56, respectively.

Published: 11th September 2021 08:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th September 2021 08:43 AM   |  A+A-

Student suicide, stress, pressure, depression

Some of the causes of suicide deaths in Kurnool district were financial crises, family disputes, love failure and harassment. (Express Illustrations)

By K Madhu Sudhakar
Express News Service

KURNOOL: Kurnool district witnessed two suicides every day on an average over the last two years, police records show. While 67 suicide cases were reported every month till August-end this year, the average monthly figures in 2020 and 2019 were 60 and 56, respectively.  

Police records revealed that 542 people— 399 men and 82 women — committed suicide in 2021 (till August-end). As many as 683 (520 men and 205 women) took their lives last year.  Jana Vignana Vedika state convener Spandana Suresh said educating people and creating awareness against suicide are the need of the hour.

“Even social media and content we watch on TV channels can disturb and prompt us to take extreme steps,” he said, adding the organisation regularly conducts seminars and awareness camps to educate people on mental and physiological health. 

Suresh was of the opinion that the government should take up special drives for students and other target groups on mental care. Some of the causes of suicide deaths in Kurnool district were financial crises, family disputes, love failure and harassment. Some of the victims were youngsters and students who were upset over not scoring well in exams or for not securing a job. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
World Suicide Prevention Day Kurnool district suicides Suicide
India Matters
The country launched vaccination for all people aged more than 45 years from April 1. (Photo | PTI)
Five Covid deaths in four months despite full jabs, four AEFI-forced hospitalisations
For representational purposes
Young Indians more vulnerable to heart attacks, say doctors
Kerala TV actor Ramesh Valiyasala (Photo | Special arrangment)
Malayalam TV actor Ramesh Valiyasala found hanging at his residence; suicide suspected
Still of Kangana Ranaut in and as 'Thalaivii'
'Thalaivii' movie review: Good writing makes this a fairly enjoyable, even if unsurprising, biopic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gujarat CM-designate Bhupendra Patel (Photo| Twitter)
Bhupendra Patel to be Gujarat's new Chief Minister: Who is he?
This 9/11 book is about hope and resilience: Kushal M Choksi
Gallery
Ganesh Chaturthi, also popularly known as Ganesh Utsav and Vinayaka Chaturthi, is being celebrated across the country on Friday, 10 September 2021. A 40-foot-tall ‘Shri Panchamuha Rudra Maha Ganapathi’ idol installed at Hyderabad's Khairatabad. (Photo |
India celebrates Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities with fervour 
Not long after completing 50 years of his acting career, iconic Malayalam actor Mammooty celebrates his 70th birthday on Tuesday. While no amount of words can justly describe the love and admiration of cinephiles towards Mammootty, his passion to challeng
The Mammootty quiz: As the megastar celebrates 70th birthday, check how well you know the patriarch of Malayalam cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp