Andhra Pradesh BJP: Ensure peaceful Ganesh festival

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The BJP state unit has appealed to the government to take the responsibility of ensuring peaceful conduct of Vinayaka Chaviti on Friday and not to forcibly remove pandals or deliberately restrict the celebrations.

The party demanded the YSRC government to extend financial assistance to idol makers, priests, artistes and other people, whose income is dependent on the festival, in view of the curbs on festivities. BJP welcomed the decision of the High Court, which allowed celebrations at public places with no more than five people at once.