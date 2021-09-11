Andhra Pradesh reports 1,439 fresh Covid cases, 1,311 recoveries

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh reported 1,439 fresh cases of coronavirus disease and 14 deaths in 24 hours ending 9 am on Thursday. Also, 1,311 people got cured of the infection in 24 hours, the latest bulletin said. The gross Covid-19 positives now touched 20,26,042, recoveries 19,97,454 and toll 13,964, the bulletin said.

According to the media bulletin issued by the State Command Control Room on Thursday evening, Chittoor district reported the highest number of new cases. A total of 261 fresh infections were reported in the 24 hours ending Thursday 9 am in the district.

It was followed by Nellore district with 260 cases, West Godavari with 182 cases, East Godavari with 170 and Guntur with 142 cases. Krishna district reported 131 cases of SARS-CoV-2. Prakasam added 87, Visakhapatnam 79 and Kadapa 66 while the remaining four districts registered less than 25 new cases each.

Krishna had four fresh Covid-19 fatalities, Chittoor three, Prakasam and West Godavari two each, SPS Nellore, Srikakulam and Visakhapatnam one each in a day. The total number of recoveries in the State is now 19,97,454.