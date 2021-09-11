STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
CBI arrests second suspect in YS Vivekananda Reddy murder case

According to sources, CBI is said to have claimed that the role of Umashankar in the murder of Vivekananda Reddy was revealed by Dastagiri, another suspect in the case in his statement.

Published: 11th September 2021 07:48 AM

YS Vivekananda Reddy was found murdered in his residence in Pulivendula in March 2019.

YS Vivekananda Reddy was found murdered in his residence in Pulivendula in March 2019.

By Express News Service

KADAPA: CBI on Thursday arrested one Umashankar Reddy of Sunkesula village near Pulivendula town in connection with the murder of former minister YS Vivekananda Reddy. Reportedly, Umashankar was the caretaker of Vivekananda Reddy’s farms.

After taking Umashankar into custody for questioning on Thursday, the 95th day of the fourth spell of its investigation, CBI produced him before Pulivendula court. Umashankar was sent to 14 days of judicial remand. Later, CBI filed a petition seeking custody of Umashankar for five days. Umashanakar is the second person to have been arrested in the case after Sunil Kumar Yadav. 

According to sources, CBI, in its remand report, is said to have claimed that role of Umashankar in the murder of the former minister was revealed by Dastagiri, another suspect in the case in his statement. 
Sunil and Umashakar reportedly killed a dog owned by Vivekananda Reddy a day before his murder and an axe was carried in the bike belonging to Umashankar, suspected to be used in the murder of the former minister.

