Common factor: Families of suicide victims left in the lurch

KADAPA: In the last three years, there have been 1,004 suicide deaths in Kadapa district and in a majority of the cases, emotional issues were seen as an underlying problem. Though the reasons for resorting to such extreme steps vary, one common factor is that, families of those suicide victims are left in the lurch.

Family problems have been cited as one of the reasons of the suicide of M Sampath Kumar (35) on August 4, leaving the entire family to face unforeseen problems, as he was the sole breadwinner. A resident of Lohia Nagar in Kadapa town, Sampath, worked as an AC mechanic.

He married Rajeswari four years ago. Besides domestic spats between the couple, being childless and resulting depression are said to have driven Sampath to take the extreme step. But, it has left a big void in the life of his wife and other dependents.

Similarly, Veerakeshava, a 21-year-old bike mechanic from Proddatur, took the extreme step after a girl refused his proposal. His parents are heartbroken today. His parents had high hopes for their son and thought he would be the pillar of the family.

There are also cases, where financial pressure and failure of crops or businesses prompted people to take the extreme step. Papireddy Narayana Reddy, a 58-year-old farmer from Muthukuru in Vempalle mandal, died by suicide in July. He took several lakhs worth loans, but following crop loss, could not repay. With mounting pressure from lenders, he took the extreme step.

Superintendent of Police KKN Anburajan said suicide is not a solution for any problem and to prevent people from resorting to such extreme measures, the department is providing counselling through Spandana One-Stop Centres.

“Every effort is being made to save people from taking extreme steps. We are focusing on solving the problems that are brought to our attention and ensuring that people have no need to take such steps,” he said.

Reasons for suicides

Family problem

Illness, depression

Alcohol abuse

Insanity/mental illness

Love affairs

Failure in examination

Professional/career problem

Illicit relation

Bankruptcy or sudden change in economic status

Drug abuse/addiction

Death of dear ones

Not having children

Fall in social reputation

Cancellation or non-settlement of marriage

Suicide Helpline

OneLife: 78930-78930

Roshni, Hyderabad-based NGO: 040-66202000