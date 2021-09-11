STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Common factor: Families of suicide victims left in the lurch

Though the reasons for resorting to such extreme steps vary, one common factor is that families of those suicide victims are left in the lurch.

Published: 11th September 2021 08:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th September 2021 08:39 AM   |  A+A-

Suicide

Image for representational purposes.

By S Nagaraja Rao
Express News Service

KADAPA: In the last three years, there have been 1,004 suicide deaths in Kadapa district and in a majority of the cases, emotional issues were seen as an underlying problem. Though the reasons for resorting to such extreme steps vary, one common factor is that, families of those suicide victims are left in the lurch. 

Family problems have been cited as one of the reasons of the suicide of M Sampath Kumar (35) on August 4, leaving the entire family to face unforeseen problems, as he was the sole breadwinner. A resident of Lohia Nagar in Kadapa town, Sampath, worked as an AC mechanic. 

He married Rajeswari four years ago. Besides domestic spats between the couple, being childless and resulting depression are said to have driven Sampath to take the extreme step. But, it has left a big void in the life of his wife and other dependents. 

Similarly, Veerakeshava, a 21-year-old bike mechanic from Proddatur, took the extreme step after a girl refused his proposal. His parents are heartbroken today. His parents had high hopes for their son and thought he would be the pillar of the family. 

There are also cases, where financial pressure and failure of crops or businesses prompted people to take the extreme step. Papireddy Narayana Reddy, a 58-year-old farmer from Muthukuru in Vempalle mandal, died by suicide in July. He took several lakhs worth loans, but following crop loss, could not repay. With mounting pressure from lenders, he took the extreme step. 

Superintendent of Police KKN Anburajan said suicide is not a solution for any problem and to prevent people from resorting to such extreme measures, the department is providing counselling through Spandana One-Stop Centres.

“Every effort is being made to save people from taking extreme steps. We are focusing on solving the problems that are brought to our attention and ensuring that people have no need to take such steps,” he said. 

Reasons for suicides 

Family problem 
Illness, depression 
Alcohol abuse 
Insanity/mental illness 
Love affairs 
Failure in examination 
Professional/career problem 
Illicit relation 
Bankruptcy or sudden change in economic status
Drug abuse/addiction 
Death of dear ones 
Not having children 
Fall in social reputation 
Cancellation or non-settlement of marriage

Suicide Helpline 
OneLife: 78930-78930
Roshni, Hyderabad-based NGO: 040-66202000

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
World Suicide Prevention Day Kadapa district
India Matters
The country launched vaccination for all people aged more than 45 years from April 1. (Photo | PTI)
Five Covid deaths in four months despite full jabs, four AEFI-forced hospitalisations
For representational purposes
Young Indians more vulnerable to heart attacks, say doctors
Kerala TV actor Ramesh Valiyasala (Photo | Special arrangment)
Malayalam TV actor Ramesh Valiyasala found hanging at his residence; suicide suspected
Still of Kangana Ranaut in and as 'Thalaivii'
'Thalaivii' movie review: Good writing makes this a fairly enjoyable, even if unsurprising, biopic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gujarat CM-designate Bhupendra Patel (Photo| Twitter)
Bhupendra Patel to be Gujarat's new Chief Minister: Who is he?
This 9/11 book is about hope and resilience: Kushal M Choksi
Gallery
Ganesh Chaturthi, also popularly known as Ganesh Utsav and Vinayaka Chaturthi, is being celebrated across the country on Friday, 10 September 2021. A 40-foot-tall ‘Shri Panchamuha Rudra Maha Ganapathi’ idol installed at Hyderabad's Khairatabad. (Photo |
India celebrates Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities with fervour 
Not long after completing 50 years of his acting career, iconic Malayalam actor Mammooty celebrates his 70th birthday on Tuesday. While no amount of words can justly describe the love and admiration of cinephiles towards Mammootty, his passion to challeng
The Mammootty quiz: As the megastar celebrates 70th birthday, check how well you know the patriarch of Malayalam cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp