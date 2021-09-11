STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

MEIL completes Polavaram gap-3 concrete dam works

So far, MEIL, which has taken up Polavaram execution in 2019, has completed the spillway slab work, spillway of 3.32 lakh cubic metres and fixing of 42 out of the 48 radial gates.

Published: 11th September 2021 07:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th September 2021 07:54 AM   |  A+A-

Rising water levels in Godavari at the Polavaram project site

Rising water levels in Godavari at the Polavaram project site (File Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Reaching another milestone, Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Ltd (MEIL) has successfully completed the crucial gap-3 concrete works on Thursday.

Despite difficult work conditions due to floods and the pandemic, the works of the Polavaram Irrigation Project have been going on in full swing and the water resources department officials along with the executing company are confident of completing the works as per plan.

According to MEIL, the concrete dam, which stands completed, is 153.50 meters in length, 53.320 meters in height and 8.50 meters in breadth. The dam is built as an interconnection between the spillway and the Earth-cum-Rock Fill (ECRF) dam.

In all, 23,000 cubic meters of concrete has been used in building the dam, the agency said. This is one of the three ECRF dams in the Polavaram project. While gap-1 and gap-2 are rockfill dams, gap-3 is the only concrete dam. Even as the Godavari flood is on the rise, the work has been going on swiftly at the project site. 

So far, MEIL, which has taken up the execution in 2019, has completed the spillway slab work, spillway of 3.32 lakh cubic metres and fixation of 42 out of the 48 radial gates.

The remaining six gates will be erected soon after the flood recedes. Besides this, the installation of 84 of the 96 hydraulic cylinders and all the 24 power packs has been completed.

With the completion of the approach channel, River Godavari is flowing through the spillway for the first time this season through 10 river sluice gates. About 2.41 lakh cubic metres of spill channel work has been done. About 35 lakh cubic metres of earth has been excavated. 

“In a record of sorts, excavation of 70 lakh cubic meters of earth in the approach channel has been completed in just 60 days. Works of crucial lower and upper cofferdams are progressing at jet speed. About 33.73 lakh cubic meters of works related to upstream cofferdam are completed and works of 2,480 meters of length and 42.5 meters of height are completed.  Similarly, at the downstream cofferdam, works up to 21 meters of height have been achieved. In all, 3.15 lakh cubic meters of work has been done at the lower cofferdam so far,” the agency explained while revealing the progress of works as of Thursday.

About 11.96 lakh cubic metres of vibro-compaction works at the ECRF gap-2 are done. In gap-I, works of 400 meters length of plastic concrete dam have been completed. The agency further explained that stone column work in gap-1 to strengthen the ground has been completed and the critical deep soil mixing works are apace.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Polavaram Project Godavari River MEIL Earth cum Rock Fill Dam
India Matters
The country launched vaccination for all people aged more than 45 years from April 1. (Photo | PTI)
Five Covid deaths in four months despite full jabs, four AEFI-forced hospitalisations
For representational purposes
Young Indians more vulnerable to heart attacks, say doctors
Kerala TV actor Ramesh Valiyasala (Photo | Special arrangment)
Malayalam TV actor Ramesh Valiyasala found hanging at his residence; suicide suspected
Still of Kangana Ranaut in and as 'Thalaivii'
'Thalaivii' movie review: Good writing makes this a fairly enjoyable, even if unsurprising, biopic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The two journalists who work with a newspaper called Etilaatroz were reportedly abducted and then beaten up in police custody allegedly by the Taliban. . (Photo | AP)
Two Afghan journalists beaten by Taliban for covering women's protests
Polar bears are inbreeding as climate change melts away Arctic ice
Gallery
Ganesh Chaturthi, also popularly known as Ganesh Utsav and Vinayaka Chaturthi, is being celebrated across the country on Friday, 10 September 2021. A 40-foot-tall ‘Shri Panchamuha Rudra Maha Ganapathi’ idol installed at Hyderabad's Khairatabad. (Photo |
India celebrates Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities with fervour 
Not long after completing 50 years of his acting career, iconic Malayalam actor Mammooty celebrates his 70th birthday on Tuesday. While no amount of words can justly describe the love and admiration of cinephiles towards Mammootty, his passion to challeng
The Mammootty quiz: As the megastar celebrates 70th birthday, check how well you know the patriarch of Malayalam cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp