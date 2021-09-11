Andhra Pradesh police seize 1,000 bags of PDS rice, arrest driver

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: Prakasam police, on Thursday, arrested a lorry driver and seized 1,000 bags of Public Distribution System (PDS) rice which was being illegally transported from Guntur district to Tamil Nadu.

In a press release, the district police has informed that on reliable information from sources, Singarayakonda CI M Lakshman along with SI M Sampath Kumar and their team stopped a lorry (TN 30BX 4402) on the NH-16, near Kalikivaya under the Singarayakonda Police Station limits on Thursday.

After checking the lorry, the police found as many as 1,000 bags of PDS rice illegally being transported to Tamil Nadu from Nekarikallu town in Guntur district. Police seized the vehicle along with the PDS rice.

They also arrested the lorry driver D Punyamurthy. “A case was registered and the driver was arrested. We will continue the investigation further to arrest all those involved in this illegal business,” SP Malika Garg said.