STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh police seize 1,000 bags of PDS rice, arrest driver

The lorry, registered in Tamil Nadu, was illegally transporting 1,000 bags of PDS rice to Tamil Nadu from Nekarikallu town in Guntur district.

Published: 11th September 2021 08:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th September 2021 08:10 AM   |  A+A-

Paddy bags

Paddy bags, Representational Image (File photo | Express)

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: Prakasam police, on Thursday, arrested a lorry driver and seized 1,000 bags of Public Distribution System (PDS) rice which was being illegally transported from Guntur district to Tamil Nadu.

In a press release, the district police has informed that on reliable information from sources, Singarayakonda CI M Lakshman along with SI M Sampath Kumar and their team stopped a lorry (TN 30BX 4402) on the NH-16, near Kalikivaya under the Singarayakonda Police Station limits on Thursday. 

After checking the lorry, the police found as many as 1,000 bags of PDS rice illegally being transported to Tamil Nadu from Nekarikallu town in Guntur district. Police seized the vehicle along with the PDS rice.

They also arrested the lorry driver D Punyamurthy. “A case was registered and the driver was arrested. We will continue the investigation further to arrest all those involved in this illegal business,” SP Malika Garg said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh PDS rice Guntur District Nekarikallu PDS rice smuggling Tamil Nadu Prakasam Police
India Matters
The country launched vaccination for all people aged more than 45 years from April 1. (Photo | PTI)
Five Covid deaths in four months despite full jabs, four AEFI-forced hospitalisations
For representational purposes
Young Indians more vulnerable to heart attacks, say doctors
Kerala TV actor Ramesh Valiyasala (Photo | Special arrangment)
Malayalam TV actor Ramesh Valiyasala found hanging at his residence; suicide suspected
Still of Kangana Ranaut in and as 'Thalaivii'
'Thalaivii' movie review: Good writing makes this a fairly enjoyable, even if unsurprising, biopic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The two journalists who work with a newspaper called Etilaatroz were reportedly abducted and then beaten up in police custody allegedly by the Taliban. . (Photo | AP)
Two Afghan journalists beaten by Taliban for covering women's protests
Polar bears are inbreeding as climate change melts away Arctic ice
Gallery
Ganesh Chaturthi, also popularly known as Ganesh Utsav and Vinayaka Chaturthi, is being celebrated across the country on Friday, 10 September 2021. A 40-foot-tall ‘Shri Panchamuha Rudra Maha Ganapathi’ idol installed at Hyderabad's Khairatabad. (Photo |
India celebrates Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities with fervour 
Not long after completing 50 years of his acting career, iconic Malayalam actor Mammooty celebrates his 70th birthday on Tuesday. While no amount of words can justly describe the love and admiration of cinephiles towards Mammootty, his passion to challeng
The Mammootty quiz: As the megastar celebrates 70th birthday, check how well you know the patriarch of Malayalam cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp