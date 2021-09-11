STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Remember, life is beautiful

Awareness is key to prevent suicides and early identification of ‘red flags’ can help in sending an individual to counselling/therapy.

Published: 11th September 2021 08:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th September 2021 08:33 AM   |  A+A-

Health, Hospital

If you have any problem, speak to your dear ones, seek medical help, say experts. (Representational Photo)

By Amrutha Kosuru
Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Awareness is key to prevent suicides and early identification of ‘red flags’ can help in sending an individual to counselling/therapy. If you have any problem, speak to your dear ones, seek medical help, say experts.

On the occasion of World Suicide Prevention Day on September 10, psychiatrists and counsellors have said that there has been a surge in stress and anxiety among people. It is important to note that suicide can be prevented and anyone can help a person overcome such tendencies.

Clinical psychologist at the District Mental Health Programme (DMHP) Dr Bhavani says while it is important to consult a mental health professional while having suicidal thoughts, there is so much that the general public can do.

It is important to understand the underlying cause behind harmful thoughts, Dr Bhavani said and added that early identification of ‘red flags’ can help in sending the individual to counselling/therapy. “Suicidal thoughts need not necessarily flow out of low or lackadaisical behaviour. Many people having suicidal tendencies look normal or happy,” she observed.  

However, actions like talking frequently about funerals and randomly handing over personal things to friends and relatives can be construed as red flags. In such cases, Dr Bhavani says, those who care about the person should let he/she understand that they need medical help as soon as possible.

“Awareness is the key to suicide prevention. Seminars should be conducted on the cause and impact of suicides in schools and other places,” she added. 

Dr Pragna Mitra, a psychologist at Government Hospital for Mental Health Care said that several suicide cases were observed in lower-middle-class families.“Mental health issues like depression, OCD (Obsessive Compulsive Disorder) and Bipolar Disorder often lead to suicidal thoughts.

In most cases, people think they will not be able to overcome an obstacle in front of them, which, in fact, is not true. Any issue can be solved with the help and support from close ones and through mental health care,” she asserted. 

Also, Dr Pragna spoke at length on the increasing rate of suicidal tendencies among teenagers. “We see cases where children take the extreme step due to exam pressure, or for things like not having a phone, bike, etc. Children inflict pain upon themselves, finding it hard to handle someone’s disapproval,” she explains. 

Dr Pragna said that adolescents should be given proper mental health awareness. “They should be told that examination is not a litmus test for life, but a mere test of knowledge, which can be worked upon any number of times,” she said. 

“It is extremely important to encourage a person to speak out their mind and one should also be given a chance to be heard. Even after therapy, it is important that their family and friends empathise with their situation and make them feel valued and safe,” she added. Besides medical support, a few kind words from the family or friends would surely make a lot of difference to the people in distress.

If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call AASRA's 24x7 Helpline: +91-9820466726 for assistance.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Suicide World Suicide Prevention Day Red Flags Suicidal Thoughts Counselling Therapy Medical Help
India Matters
The country launched vaccination for all people aged more than 45 years from April 1. (Photo | PTI)
Five Covid deaths in four months despite full jabs, four AEFI-forced hospitalisations
For representational purposes
Young Indians more vulnerable to heart attacks, say doctors
Kerala TV actor Ramesh Valiyasala (Photo | Special arrangment)
Malayalam TV actor Ramesh Valiyasala found hanging at his residence; suicide suspected
Still of Kangana Ranaut in and as 'Thalaivii'
'Thalaivii' movie review: Good writing makes this a fairly enjoyable, even if unsurprising, biopic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The two journalists who work with a newspaper called Etilaatroz were reportedly abducted and then beaten up in police custody allegedly by the Taliban. . (Photo | AP)
Two Afghan journalists beaten by Taliban for covering women's protests
Polar bears are inbreeding as climate change melts away Arctic ice
Gallery
Ganesh Chaturthi, also popularly known as Ganesh Utsav and Vinayaka Chaturthi, is being celebrated across the country on Friday, 10 September 2021. A 40-foot-tall ‘Shri Panchamuha Rudra Maha Ganapathi’ idol installed at Hyderabad's Khairatabad. (Photo |
India celebrates Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities with fervour 
Not long after completing 50 years of his acting career, iconic Malayalam actor Mammooty celebrates his 70th birthday on Tuesday. While no amount of words can justly describe the love and admiration of cinephiles towards Mammootty, his passion to challeng
The Mammootty quiz: As the megastar celebrates 70th birthday, check how well you know the patriarch of Malayalam cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp