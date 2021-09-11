Rs 581 crore released to Andhra Pradesh local bodies 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Union Ministry of Panchayat Raj has released Rs 581.70 crore to Andhra Pradesh towards the first instalment of funds under the 15th Finance Commission for the 2021-22 fiscal.

In a statement issued on Thursday, Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Commissioner M Girija Shankar informed that Rs 407.19 crore (70 per cent of Rs 581.70 crore) was credited to the Gram Panchayats and the remaining 30 per cent (Rs 174.51 crore) was deposited to Zilla Parishads and Mandal Parishads in equal portions.